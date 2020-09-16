The press has not been impressed about the continuing progress made in the Middle East by President Trump the past weeks. Historic agreements between Israel and nations in this region have been lightly reported on, and the event at the White House for the signing of the Abraham Accords had the press covering the event but otherwise remaining fairly quiet about the accomplishment.

However this is the Trump era, and many in the press are afflicted with derangement and had to lash out at him over this — showing that it probably would have been best to remain quiet like the rest of the media. One of our dependable favorites Aaron Rupar really felt he had the drop on President Trump.

Reality check: Israel has never gone to war with UAE or Bahrain https://t.co/6LttdMsoFB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 15, 2020

One thing we can count on with Mr. Rupar is his avoidance of reality. It seems ironic that someone who works for the explainers over at Vox needs to have it explained to him that they did not forge a cease fire yesterday. It is an accord signed between nations who had hostile relations and failed to work with each other to now become allies.

Joining Aaron in declaring their ignorance to the world was another blue-check journo, Jacki Schechner.

What am I missing? Was there conflict between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain? — JackiSchechner (@JackiSchechner) September 15, 2020

She actually wrote that — ”What am I missing?”

It would seem you’re missing the ability to function outside of your bubble. Sad. — SuzSnarknado ⚓️ (@ZannSuz) September 15, 2020

This is really something. You just can’t suspend your derangement for a moment. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) September 15, 2020

Not content to be shown her emotional response to a peace accord was off target, Jacki kept going.

Fascinating how so many Trump supporters have come out of the woodwork to insult me, but not a single one has bothered to explain the significance of announcing peace btwn nations already at peace and hosting an in-person event during a pandemic that's killed almost 200k. — JackiSchechner (@JackiSchechner) September 15, 2020

Also, cable news reporters keep saying the deal is historic, but we haven't seen any details. And frankly, I trust nothing Trump claims without actual proof. — JackiSchechner (@JackiSchechner) September 15, 2020

He claims this is important. The world leaders in attendance and their signatures on the document mean nothing. It is baffling, because while this is a display of a dose of curiosity from Jacki it never seems to occur to her to possibly follow that up with some sort of activity.

Whatever you do Jacki, resist the urge to research.

NOTHING good could possibly come of it! https://t.co/4H4gbSSsss — Brad Slager: Me, Gerard, Bourbon, and Poor Choices (@MartiniShark) September 16, 2020

With your background you should be capable of putting aside your disdain for the present administration and listen to the explanations given for its importance. — Carole Gilman (@CaroleGilman) September 16, 2020

A reporter demands of Twitter that other people do her job and find out the details behind this event. Good thing for Jacki the ignorant ”Trump supporters” were able to do some of her leg work for her.

“Sure they had no diplomatic relations, the borders were closed, and they had zero commercial trade, but what’s the big deal??” — Lukashenko is Falling (@RubricMarlin) September 15, 2020

And their airspaces were closed to the others flights — Eli Levine, already knows how to code (@Eli_A_Levine) September 16, 2020

Apparently the Arab nations seem to think its a bid deal, who are you to tell them it isn’t? https://t.co/mII4zrxozQ — ragnheiður (@ragnheioura) September 16, 2020

But see, Trump is involved, so it cannot be legitimate. He only did this to distract away from the pandemic and get reelected. Thankfully three other nations decided to play along with his sham and completely alter the diplomatic relations in a troubled region of the world — all to make Trump look good for November, we are to assume.