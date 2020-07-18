Let’s see how long this is allowed to last.

In New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio is far too too busy painting the streets with protest murals to be concerned with the rising murder rates. Since the press feels this is a far greater use of political capital then roadside murals must be considered noble and ethical efforts.

In that vein then this painted roadway should make banner headlines in an unbiased and neutral media complex.

‘Baby Lives Matter’ painted on the street front of a Planned Parenthood in Salt Lake City overnight. Once leftists opened up public roads for political speech it was only a matter of time before a conservative response. The pro-life artist was @TaylerUSA Expect more of this: pic.twitter.com/IcoVpVY9C3 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 18, 2020

This was done by Tayler Hansen, a right-of-center pro-life activist and therefore someone who is regarded in the press on par with a unicorn. He has some video shot by drone of his handiwork.

BABY LIVES MATTER MURAL pic.twitter.com/owqjQxQ1qL — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) July 17, 2020

It is a compelling way to work the messaging, since so many in the media have been praiseworthy over this type of protest.

I love it! If blm can put their painted sign in front of the WH, then this should be allowed as well! — jewelz (@love_JMJ_love) July 18, 2020

It will be promptly removed I'm sure. — Hammtweezy2192 (@hammtweezy2192) July 18, 2020

Let us know how long it stays up. The City Council is pro-choice, and pro-BLM. — Joel Cannon (@joelcan) July 17, 2020

And predictably, there were those who saw this and were upset at the effort being made.

hate crime — r (@ryanruhd) July 17, 2020

Curious, are abortionists now a protected minority in this country?

It's incredibly insulting that the anti-abortion movement would try to trivialize protests over police murdering black people by misappropriation the BLM slogan. #BlackLivesMatter. — 🗽Humanist Engineer🔭✨🛰 (@AtheistEngineer) July 18, 2020

We here at Twitchy do not claim to be protest authorities, but I think they just accused Tayler of Appropriating Activism.

Maybe if they were truly concerned about black lives they would look into the abortion rates of black pregnancies at Planned Parenthood.