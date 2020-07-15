We, in these trying times™, can count on one thing, now more than ever™, from the press, as we are all in this together™ — they will do anything to politicize the pandemic.

It was recently announced that the Governor of the state of Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt, has tested positive for coronavirus.

BREAKING: Governor Kevin Stitt just announced that he has tested positive for the #coronavirus @koconews pic.twitter.com/ZEBIiONLjy — Jason Hackett (@KOCOJason) July 15, 2020

Does this kind of report bring forth the well wishes and kind words of hope for a speedy recovery? Let us take a look…well it says here that Gov. Stitt is a Republican, and that he has not mandated a mask order — so ”NOPE!”

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican and an ally of President Trump, says he has tested positive for COVID-19. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 15, 2020

The media, in the most sympathetic way possible, have been rushing to point out how Stitt has brought this on himself. If only these feverish minds, who always lectures about the need to follow medical professionals, followed their own mandate they would not appear so foolish.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the first governor in the U.S. known to have been infected. Stitt was in attendance at Trump’s rally in Tulsa on June 20. https://t.co/HwFX1zMkAY — Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) July 15, 2020

He was at the #Tulsa rally for #Trump.

Now, #Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he has tested positive for the #coronavirus – experiencing only mild symptoms and continued working from home while self-isolating. https://t.co/jjhnQwLaST — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 15, 2020

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt — who rarely wears masks and resisted a statewide mask mandate, has aggressively pushed to reopen his state, and attended Trump's Tulsa rally — announces he has tested positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/r1d5lr38LK — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) July 15, 2020

”Siri – what is the incubation period of coronavirus?”

Given that Trump’s rally took place beyond that incubation window it would be expected these experts in epidemiology working in the media, with a minor-degree in contagion, would grasp that if Gov. Stitt had contracted the virus at the rally he would have already been positive.

“Stitt on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Commissioners of the Land Office, which was attended by three of the commission’s five members and Republican Rep. Mark McBride. The governor did not wear a mask at the meeting.” — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) July 15, 2020

We are sure he will either be brought up on charges, or a recall election is imminent.

A number of other journalists caught Stitt in another ‘gotcha’ moment…or so they thought.

BREAKING: Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has tested positive for coronavirus. On a completely unrelated note, here’s Kevin Stitt bragging about packing into a restaurant at the outset of the outbreak. pic.twitter.com/GzxEkLRbUb — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 15, 2020

Flashback: The governor who now has coronavirus urged residents to “keep living life” and tweeted this. https://t.co/ygX51Zxn0W pic.twitter.com/j7PGCw0Pg4 — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) July 15, 2020

Stitt was the governor in March who posted a picture of himself in a restaurant and encouraged others to do the same, writing at the time, "It’s packed tonight!" https://t.co/K2EbOnCbC8 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 15, 2020

In March you say? That’s one Looooonnnngg incubation period. Okay, since Kaitlan and James believe that those who were encouraging lives to be led from back in March are devious, or something, let us also indict other politicians who were this dangerous and reckless.

Since I’m encouraging New Yorkers to go on with your lives + get out on the town despite Coronavirus, I thought I would offer some suggestions. Here’s the first: thru Thurs 3/5 go see “The Traitor” @FilmLinc. If “The Wire” was a true story + set in Italy, it would be this film. — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) March 3, 2020

Is that better, or worse than ”keep living life”?! Then let us remember it was around this same time that AOC declared it racist if you did NOT go out to eat Chinese takeout food.

Ocasio-Cortez says people are not eating at Chinese and Asian restaurants right now because they are "just straight up" racist about the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/egtpRDEDhO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 11, 2020

And just for good measure, in a now deleted tweet the Mayor of Austin Texas was seen in a video, sitting in a restaurant with other politicians, basically begging for Texans to go out and have margaritas. So to pretend that Governor Stitt was a lone voice in the wilderness on the matter is a bit more than ridiculous.

And, since we are dredging up 4 month old tweets to prove…something, let us never forget this gem from one of our higher leaders.

Stop wearing face masks. #coronavirus — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 4, 2020

Get well, Governor Stitt and may I suggest, at least for your mental health, do not go on social media for a while.