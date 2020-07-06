With the current batch of social upheaval we are dealing with there has been a lot that is difficult to accept, and far more that is near impossible to understand. Landing near the top of the list has to be the white woke crowd spearheading the cancel culture of many, all in the name of understanding.

Dave Rubin has shared with us a video that may typify this experience better than any. Just watch this Zoom meeting and behold possibly the most polarizing example of outrage and illogic.

At this NYC Ed. Council meeting, member Robin Broshi (@EastSideGadfly) criticizes her white colleague for having his friend’s non-white nephew on his lap. Claiming this “racist” act “hurts people” and “makes them cry,” Broshi tells him to read Robin Diangelo’s White Fragility. https://t.co/cBBY4juK77 pic.twitter.com/eEbBNxEmLG — kyro (@pxlitic) July 4, 2020

This screechfest was about one of the teachers who had a POC friend in his home and he sat before the camera with his friend’s nephew on his lap. A white teacher with a young POC child on his lap inspired this outrage. The tiring aspect is what is becoming a leftist trope; yell about what is ”obvious racism”, but when you ask them to detail what is racist they ramble on about how it is not their responsibility to educate…on what they claim is blatant and obvious.

It is a staggering sight to behold and, sadly, not at all surprising in this day.

What’s next? They’re going to say no more interracial marriages bc the “power imbalance” between whites & blacks makes them coercive by definition? That’s insane but not unlike something these woke lunatics would come out with. — Vinny Mangiafuoco (@invictus81) July 6, 2020

So what I am hearing this angry woman say is she wants segregation back.

🤔 — carol (@carol19689625) July 6, 2020

This is one of those pernicious mental illnesses that allow people to be otherwise functional humans. — Plant Ally (@zogness) July 6, 2020

I'm convinced that the real pandemic is an entire generation of young people who have no ability to think contextually. They view every, single, thing through a fractured prism of identity politics. The only other place I see this behavior is among the seriously mentally ill. — the kahoona (@thekahoona) July 6, 2020

That is spot on. Nuance and interpretation seem to be a threat to their power base.

This is how every conversation goes with a SJW. You try to provide logic and reason, they shout, “read a book.” They have nothing, but their feelings. No facts. No logic. Nothing, but feelings. It’s disgusting. — Ryan Jacobs, CSCS (@RyanJacobsFit) July 6, 2020

"…and I'm getting pressure for not being enough of an advocate!" If you're behaving like this, and it's still not enough, you're being abused. These people need de-programming before a Jim Jones type convinces them to end their white privilege for good. — Austin Wilson (@Austin_G_Wilson) July 6, 2020

Normally we may be hesitant to say one woman can be emblematic of everything we have been dealing with in this unhinged era, but damn if she does not make every attempt at being the image of distemper in this country.

Just for the sake of clarity the entire meeting is available here, and the hypersensitivity on display makes no more sense when placed in full context. Sadly, this is the state of our educational system.