At some point the madness regarding racism has to hit a wall. We may be approaching that moment, if this example has not brought us here.

Former member of British Parliament Fiona Onasanya is a bit miffed, it appears. Maybe getting chased out of office for illegal actions has her feeling inconsequential, but we have to question is this is the way to go.

Fiona had written a tersely-worded email to the British headquarters of Kelloggs recently and she has not received a satisfactory response to her liking. Since this lack of proper notification still stands Fiona has taken to social media in the do-you-know-who-I-am fashion in order to go Full Karen over what she declares one of the most pressing issues of our time.

@KelloggsUK, as you are yet to reply to my email – Coco Pops and Rice Krispies have the same compòsition (except for the fact CP's are brown and chocolate flavoured)… so I was wondering why Rice Krispies have three white boys representing the brand and Coco Pops have a monkey? — Fiona Onasanya (@Fiona_Onasanya) June 15, 2020

This is where we have arrived as a society; with cities across the globe melting down it is over trivial issues such as this that the emotions remain stoked. That is, for those select few who take this insipid line of thinking seriously. Hope still percolates for mankind as there have been plenty willing to call out the idiocy of this kind of outrage.

The world burns and this is what we spend our time focusing on? No wonder the human race is devolving. — KT's Boutique (@KTsBoutique) June 16, 2020

Have you noticed that chocolate milk costs more than white milk? Racism is everywhere! — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) June 15, 2020

And it seems to derive from Fiona’s own account. ”Three white boys” — really?!

They are not 3 white boys. They are Elves.

Elves lifes matter 🧝‍♂️ — finny (@finnyofthenorth) June 15, 2020

Keep fighting the good fight. Getting to the core of true racism. — thorts (@shortthorts) June 16, 2020

It's even worse, Fiona. They also use a frog, which is a well-known symbol of #WhiteSupremacy. pic.twitter.com/dY4uPa5YUe — David (@davidawfulbot) June 15, 2020

Oh hell, do not give them any more ideas.

Dear @KelloggsUk – I would also like to complain that my Cousins have been murdered by Joe Exotic and suspect Carol Baskin is up to no good too. Please amend your packaging pic.twitter.com/kUWLdzcKQS — Rick Haswell (@zackary71) June 15, 2020

You just KNEW it would lead to ”Tiger King”.

There is a question that Fiona here needs to answer: Why do YOU consider the image of a cartoon monkey on a cereal box to in any way represents a racist display?!

When I see a monkey, I think 'Oh – a monkey'. What else would I think? More to the point, what on earth are YOU thinking?? — Steven Markham (@StevenEMarkham) June 16, 2020

What is wrong with a monkey? My 4 year old daughter loves monkeys. Can we not have monkeys on cereal boxes? — Nikki Stix💥 (@NikkiStix55) June 15, 2020

No we cannot, because a monkey being used to sell a chocolate cereal is…like totally…well, it’s sooooo racist, and junk. Except, what to say about this variation?

So now do we start to feel uncomfortably triggered that a brown monkey is used to sell White chocolate cereal?! This can start to lead to a number of problematic grocery lists.

What do we do with this one then ? pic.twitter.com/y9ftYQ8cLd — matt goss (@mattgossruns) June 15, 2020

In these trying days Jim Swift singles out corporate insensitivity- “Now, more than ever, companies need to address inherent fostering of intolerance. We contacted Kraft Foods and they were dismissive towards the need of changing their labeling in support of supremacist hatred.” pic.twitter.com/SzhG3bvge7 — The Bullwork Online! (@TheBullwork) June 5, 2020

Wait till she finds out about this cheese they have in Australia… pic.twitter.com/bQHOtf7n13 — The Great Mass Debater 🇬🇧 (@TGMD81) June 15, 2020

This is not racism. You trivialise the issue with this nonsense. The main animals that eat a part or a whole of the cacao tree are monkeys, bats, & squirrels. The most specifically identifiable with the regions in which cacao grows being the primates. https://t.co/4SzX0IdCUk — Dragontao (@Arcane_Asylum) June 16, 2020

We are sorry, there is no room for your racist facts in this discussion. But – an elected official delving into what is in our breakfast bowls does sound familiar…

You know, maybe we can just start a category for politicians with unhinged cereal hot takes. It feels appropriate for the unhinged madness that is the year 2020.