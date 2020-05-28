As we have all experienced the pandemic has created massive alterations to our daily activities, at least those not curtailed entirely. Federal and local government restrictions in the name of public safety have led to adaptions in our normal routines, but those governments are facing some challenges in policy as well.
While a wide number of new policies and executive orders are being passed on a rapid and regular basis some governments are facing the reality that they have to actually oppose some of their own legislation. For example, sweeping changes to our shopping and dining methods involving disposable items made in the name of saving the planet are being pushed aside.
For a while, it looked like 2020 would be a turning point in the war against single-use plastics. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit. https://t.co/C1r5dcaMUf
— POLITICO (@politico) May 26, 2020