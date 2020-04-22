The media these days has become such a sump hole of pit vipers they are incapable of even functioning correctly and screwing up in the process daily. It is getting to the point we are starting to feel like 34-year-old Brian Stelter.

The latest comes from the daily press briefing where CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield was brought out for the sake of correcting the record in the media. The Washington Post ran a piece with a problematic headline and the president, along with Dr. Redfield sought to straighten out the mess made by the press. Of course, this did not sit well with the press.

There is going on now the desperate attempt at parsing the language to either slam the president or clear their own screwups. Probably both.

Trump just marched CDC director Redfield out to claim he was misquoted by the WaPo. But in fact, Redfield just confirmed the entire story — below — said he was quoted 100 percent accurately.https://t.co/GNnDSxWUE3 — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) April 22, 2020

Except he did not say this. He took issue with the headline that had been used and clarified his statements that were being misinterpreted. The elite members of the press however saw a need to continue reinterpreting things.

Sickening to watch Trump force Redfield to “clarify” his comments. This day in the WH was spent appeasing the emperor’s shame. What we watched was grotesque. It will be described this way in history. Trump cannot change that. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) April 22, 2020

Dr. Redfield's comment yesterday didn't get too much attention and would have been forgotten in a day or two. But because Trump just made a big deal out of it, everyone is going to be talking about the fear of a second coronavirus wave. Trump isn't just evil, he's fucking stupid. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 22, 2020

"I am accurately quoted in the Washington Post," Redfield says, after Trump brings him to the podium to clarify coverage of his comments. https://t.co/GbkQuIZPer — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) April 22, 2020

Trump on CDC Director Redfield: "He was misquoted." 6:17PM

ABC's @jonkarl: "You were accurately quoted, correct?"

Redfield: "I am accurately quoted in the Washington Post." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 22, 2020

Trump did not say he was ”misquoted”. At issue is the Post saying their headline that Dr. Redfield used this quote: ”CDC director warns second wave of coronavirus is likely to be even more devastating”.

What Trump and Dr. Redfield were saying today is that the headline was where they saw a problem, and how his entire message was being massaged.

In fact, you are lying. Dr. Redfield says The Washington Post headline is "inappropriate." He says it does not accurately reflect his quote in the story. Why is this so hard for you to understand? https://t.co/7gWmc52vNp — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 22, 2020

You're a liar They were talking about *the headline* Trump: "The headline in the WaPo was totally inaccurate. The statement wasn't bad in The Post but the headline was ridiculous" Redfield: "I am accurately quoted in the WaPo as "difficult", but the headline was ina[ccurate]" https://t.co/HoRhL7JboB — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 22, 2020

On one level it seems ridiculous to have to go through and parse the language used like this. But look at the number of members of the media who are cleaving to such a narrow reporting of the discussion in order to continue with the narrative that Trump is forcing Dr. Redfield to say something different.

Here is the prime example, from the primary individual who subsists on this very type of reporting.

Redfield says he was “accurately quoted” in Washington Post. Trump fussing over headline in story. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 22, 2020

Redfield also took issue with the headline, and he needed to clarify his words which the press was twisting into a different message. When Acosta has to resort to giving half of the discussion in order to make his point it becomes proof he does not have the point to be made.

So many others in the press are doing exactly the same thing.