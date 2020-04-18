Hey gang, you all remember Brian Stelter, right? We ask because it may have been as long as a day since we last had a laugh at the expense of the media hall-monitor with an obsession with Fox News and a constantly sour attitude towards the president.

Well Ttaer has come forward with a bit of a confession today. It turns out that the weeks of constantly harping on the bad news and the overreporting of every single possibly negative move made by the administration and the perpetual drone of dire news has started to have an effect — on Brian Stelter himself.

Last night, I hit a wall. Gutted by the death toll. Disturbed by the govt's shortcomings. Dismayed by political rhetoric that bears no resemblance to reality. Worried about friends who are losing jobs; kids who are missing school; and senior citizens who are living in fear. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 18, 2020

I crawled in bed and cried for our pre-pandemic lives. Tears that had been waiting a month to escape. I wanted to share because it feels freeing to do so. Now is not a time for faux-invincibility. Journos are living this, hating this, like everyone else. https://t.co/dIDujZZvQZ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 18, 2020

It feels wrong against basic human nature to find amusement in these comments, but just exactly how does a man like Stelter divorce himself and his very industry from the items he is mourning over in these tweets?! ”Political rhetoric that bears no resemblance to reality”?? You just describe the behavior of your network, Brian. Those seem to be the very marching orders of Jim Acosta in 2020.

Thankfully any guilt felt around these offices at the reaction to Tater’s emotional crisis is dispelled by the fact we were not the only ones who fell into an eye-rolling reaction.

Crying is very healthy for men. Just do it where no one can see you. — vbspurs (@vbspurs) April 18, 2020

Did you cry about the 40,000 plus flu deaths in 2012 in the US? — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) April 18, 2020

You’ve been crawling and bed and crying every night since Trump won. Man Up — VK (@vjeannek) April 18, 2020

The only wall you hit was the one by your fridge bar. https://t.co/i0s5XW31vU — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) April 18, 2020

But it was nice of Brian to segue deftly from the massive pain felt across the nation and turn the attention on those truly in need of sympathy at this time.

I don’t begrudge the emotional breakdown as much as I do your final sentence making it all about the journo firefighters again. — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) April 18, 2020

Yes, that was a nifty touch on his part. Journalists are screeching about the prospect of opening the country back up so the tens of millions who are out of work can return to normalcy, but we should pause for a moment about how THEY might feel?! Yea, sorry — but nope.

Such bravery. Let's all take a moment to think about the journos working from home while millions have lost their jobs. — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) April 18, 2020

The amazement is that Stelter expected us to react emotionally without regard to their work the past few months to foster this very reality.

But you still wake up every morning ready to do battle for China and the DNC. Bravo, Brian. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 18, 2020

Imagine how you might feel if the media had not focused entirely on demonizing the president, exonerating the country responsible for the outbreak, and detailing worst-case scenarios.

Had you been more interested in the truth and positive guidance it could have been better. https://t.co/inFuLZ6JDt — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) April 18, 2020

Yet you still carry water for China. pic.twitter.com/wm9SFzCd6L — You're a third-rate reporter (@Libowner10020) April 18, 2020

The people who have wanted this result are starting to have negative emotional reactions to the reality they helped build? Well, welcome to the party, pal.