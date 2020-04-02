Hey gang, one-time actress Alyssa Milano has some thoughts on the current national election. The politically active performer with a near-perfect record of backing candidates who end up losing is here to now save the Democrat party. In true Milano fashion, she managed to bugger her attempt within one thread.

Her effort here is to draw the supporters of Bernie Sanders into the fold and back Joe Biden. To be charitable, let’s just say she got off to a rocky start.

Bernie supporters, a thread for you. I will continue to do what’s right for the people in this country no matter how you attack me. I’m tough. I’ve had 4 years of practice from MAGAs. I know all the tricks and you can’t silence me. I supported Bernie in 2016. Keep reading. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2020

Maybe leading off by both being combative AND highlighting the fact that you backed a loser in the last election is to start from the standpoint of weakness. But hey, she has been fighting Make America Great Again-s…we guess?

Then she continues —

However, at this moment, I, along with what seems like a vast majority of the American people, and 90% of the other dem candidates, feel that Biden is going to be the steady leadership that we need. He has what it takes to heal the soul of the nation and bridge the divide. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2020

We have to guess that Milano has not been keeping up on Mr. Biden’s antics of late. From his fumbling malaprops to trailing off and freezing at the podiums, to wandering off-camera during video conferences, anyone using the word ”steady” to describe Joe appears oblivious.

Biden is right for this heartbreaking moment in time. That’s my opinion. My right. You’re entitled to unfollow and wish me away. But, alas, I’m not going anywhere…and I hope you don’t either. We need your fight. We need your anger. We need your passion. We need love. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2020

There really is not much more that needs to be said about someone who compels people to unfollow her, WHILE she pleads for them to follow along, inside of one tweet. Cagey strategy, that.

I’m not your enemy. We are all fighting for the most vulnerable among us. I acknowledge that Sen. Sanders is an amazing public servent and we would be lucky to have him continue in any for of political office. I don’t believe he can unite the country because his base is toxic. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2020

We think we have figured it out — Alyssa Milano is auditioning for a direct-to-video thriller movie called ”CONTRADICTION”. How the hell else do we describe her messaging here, as she declares we would be blessed to have Sanders in ”any political office”, in a thread declaring him unfit for the office of the presidency?

Then she takes it into the red-zone. Calling his base ”toxic” is kinda sorta almost the opposite of drawing them over to your side, but also declaring that it would be impossible to unite under him as you are desperate to unite them – AT THE SAME TIME – is all the reason to step away from the Twitter machine.

Alyssa did not step away.

Having said that, people are dying. I don’t care if they are Trump supporters, Bernie supporters, Biden supporters or a-political. My heart aches for ALL who are struggling right now. Loss of life of this magnitude is unprecedented. Globally, millions of people are going to die. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2020

Sure, more people died during the H1N1 outbreak in 2009, but we’ll just let her go on about things being unprecedented. Mostly because we did nothing close to shutting down the entire country during that pandemic.

We have a choice here. We can continue with the divisiveness and fear of the “other,” or we can use this moment to hold hands and carry each other through this tragedy. Nothing else matters. Hold your loved ones. Help when you can. May you always be safe. May you always be well. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2020

We should all hold hands and gather together with the toxic individuals who will never allow us to unify…somehow.

And to everyone who supports my tweets and my being, thank you. I have so much love in my heart right now. The world has changed. I’m sorry people are toxic in my replies. Thank you for hanging in there with me. I appreciate you. Believe in believing. The impossible is possible. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2020

So as long as you agree with her, Alyssa Milano loves you. Not so much for the Bernie supporters who are making the case against Biden — but she wants you all to come over and back Biden. Despite not loving you…

Just ahead of her rant…er, her passionate thread of love and unity — Milano was taking shots at Bernie. In one post she referred to Sanders as less-than upfront with the facts.

She even Retweeted an article that slams him for his proposed response to the outbreak.

Bernie Suggests He Would NOT Have Shut Down Travel To U.S. Amid Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/iAUoI4vsXB — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2020

Um, really Phoebe?? You think that posting a story from Daily Wire is going to win over the Bernie Bros? We’re thinking maybe this is a challenge.

Your thread takes no accountability of the fact that you attacked Bernie multiple times today including sharing an article from a right-wing propaganda site. If you want to be helpful then push Biden on policy like Medicare-For-All. That is how he will win the left & beat Trump. — Ryan Knight 🌹🌅 (@ProudResister) April 2, 2020

Well, all that can be said is that Alyssa has clearly picked her candidate for the November election. Thus, based on her track record of backing candidates, the Joe Biden campaign should be in panic mode as a result.