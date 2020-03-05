With the rampant fears of the coronavirus leading to more media coverage, the level of dumb in this nation is steadily rising. (Or is ”dropping” more appropriate for dumbness? I can’t tell, I’m too panicked to rationalize this!)

One of the other offshoots of the panic we have had to endure is the reports and memes that involve Carona beer, because apparently, the laziest of jokes are the most popular. But now something else has transpired on the cocktails front.

Possibly it stems from this pre-contagion-hysteria article from Good Housekeeping that gave tips on creating your own hand sanitizer.

Your local store sold out of hand sanitizer? Make some from vodka. (Kudos to the genius at @goodhousemag who came up with this.) #coronavirusnewyork https://t.co/9I1NXmmvtM — ALLISON ADATO (@editgirlnyc) March 4, 2020

The past few days have seen this life-hack of a suggestion being passed around freely. One might say it has gone vi– (Ed. – Writer was tackled and prevented from finishing this thought.)

There was a preponderance of people making posts about this supposed cure-all involving the use of Tito’s Vodka, the popular spirit out of Texas. The distillery has been forced into the role of making corrective public announcements to correct the record.

Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/J5ifkV3Jah — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 5, 2020

I am quite sure folks on my feed will just run out and get the large bottles of Tito’s. https://t.co/DgtvXTArKd — Samantha LaDuc (@SamanthaLaDuc) March 4, 2020

At the risk of sounding like a professional dipsologist, what on earth would possess you people?!?!

Why would you waste a functional potable in this fashion? Supposing for a moment that you are in a position where you cannot purchase sanitizer, but you can still glom some aloe vera. Then take 12 extra steps and nab the rubbing alcohol, you wasteful dolts!

Save the Tito’s for proper internal sanitizing techniques.

It’s amazing that this has to be said. pic.twitter.com/Un6Jn1fqC6 — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 5, 2020

Bathing in Tito's is still acceptable though, yes? — Malarkey Snark (@FoundersGirl) March 5, 2020

Well, as long as this was something you had been previously doing, then by all means…carry on.

Killing the coronavirus in my throat with some Titos like… pic.twitter.com/YxU8zHpBQv — Sha (@quip1) March 5, 2020

Let us know if it also wipes out the level of stupid we get subjected to. Wait — nevermind, we’ll find out for ourselves. (swipes the bottle…)

Folks, Please just drink the Tito's.https://t.co/WCzAwokYkw — Dom (@DomDiFurio) March 5, 2020

That this even needs to be said is a sign of how bad things have become. We need a see-through, up, with a lime – STAT.