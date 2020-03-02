Let’s face it, there are plenty of rampant contradictions in the rap music scene. Seeing Ice-T and Ice Cube in the role of cops in movies, for instance. After singing about bringin’ down the house Vanilla Ice now has a home improvement show.

And now it appears a seminal rap group has been torn asunder by conflict. Was it the coastal rap wars, was it conflicts with police, or was it a spate of violence as artists attempt to raise their street cred?

Nope – was an old Jewish guy from Vermont.

Public Enemy Radio, an offshoot of the famed hip-hop group, rallied Bernie Sanders supporters in L.A. last night shortly after firing Flavor Flav from the group. Our recap https://t.co/bNc3nJUGAB pic.twitter.com/1SOSjh6nBB — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 2, 2020

Flavor Flav accused Bernie Sanders of "deceptive marketing." Now he’s been fired by Public Enemy. https://t.co/Q1RYzGUEU3 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 2, 2020

You tread that correctly — Bernie Sander has broken up Public Enemy.

After 30+ years together, hip-hop group Public Enemy have ousted Flavor Flav because he doesn't support the endorsement of Bernie Sanders… Too much politics ruins everything and I hate it. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) March 2, 2020

Bernie really tanked it with black voters, maybe he should do reachou- *Bernie skips Selma event.* Well at least the day's over and there's not much else that can go wr- *Bernie breaks up Public Enemy* — Malarkey Delenda Est (@agraybee) March 2, 2020

So Bernie Sanders is the Yoko Ono of Public Enemy. Have to admit I never saw that coming… — John Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) March 2, 2020

I am certain nobody saw that one coming down the road.

"Public Enemy – Fight the power" and other centrist songs — Twit Terrorist (@Twit_terrorist) March 2, 2020

How do they miss out that if Sanders had his way he would be centralizing power? I guess like actors and athletes it appears rap stars are no more impressive with their grasp of socio-political issues. Almost seems their musical activism could be questioned.