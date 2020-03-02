Let’s face it, there are plenty of rampant contradictions in the rap music scene. Seeing Ice-T and Ice Cube in the role of cops in movies, for instance. After singing about bringin’ down the house Vanilla Ice now has a home improvement show.
And now it appears a seminal rap group has been torn asunder by conflict. Was it the coastal rap wars, was it conflicts with police, or was it a spate of violence as artists attempt to raise their street cred?
Nope – was an old Jewish guy from Vermont.
You tread that correctly — Bernie Sander has broken up Public Enemy.
After 30+ years together, hip-hop group Public Enemy have ousted Flavor Flav because he doesn't support the endorsement of Bernie Sanders…
Too much politics ruins everything and I hate it.
Bernie really tanked it with black voters, maybe he should do reachou-
*Bernie skips Selma event.*
Well at least the day's over and there's not much else that can go wr-
*Bernie breaks up Public Enemy*
So Bernie Sanders is the Yoko Ono of Public Enemy.
Have to admit I never saw that coming…
I am certain nobody saw that one coming down the road.
"Public Enemy – Fight the power" and other centrist songs
How do they miss out that if Sanders had his way he would be centralizing power? I guess like actors and athletes it appears rap stars are no more impressive with their grasp of socio-political issues. Almost seems their musical activism could be questioned.