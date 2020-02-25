With Walt Disney’s ”Frozen 2” having become more successful a number of questions resulted. Why are people braving the winter weather to go watch a film about the frigid conditions? Why do the two female voice actresses switch characters to sing the songs? Just how many products can Disney brand to the film???

One inevitable question also with a film this popular arrives: How will celebrity astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson attempt to ruin the film with his cinematic hot takes? Tyson, as we have come to understand, enjoys arriving on the scene with a pithy science-based rejoiner for films to overexplain things and annoy fans. This time Neil delivers, but in far less impressive fashion.

Not that anybody asked, but if Elsa from "Frozen" has a Human-sized Head then she has Horse-sized Eyeballs — occupying 4x the normal volume within her cranium. I'm just sayin'. pic.twitter.com/UujtGa3z5h — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) February 24, 2020

This seems underwhelming. For all of the mysticism and questionable physics we witness, Tyson was only able to find an issue with the appearance of a character — in a cartoon?

Frozen hot take — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) February 24, 2020

Next you're going to tell me that Daffy Duck can't survive being crushed by an anvil. — 🤘The Amazing Critter Man🇺🇸 (@The_Critter_Man) February 24, 2020

Wait, it's NOT a documentary!? — CaptainKotaku (@CaptainKotaku) February 24, 2020

This is a common issue with Neil’s entertainment quips — they only work if you refuse to understand the films are presenting an exaggerated reality.

He's interning at Snopes. — I came; I saw; I got over Macho Grande (@smitty_one_each) February 24, 2020

Well you are going to have a stroke when you see sonic the hedgehog — HeyItsVal🦔💙#SonicMovie WAS AMAZING 10/10 GO SEE (@PuyoSquid88) February 24, 2020

This would make more sense than this descriptive correction he offered up. Considering the things that take place in this animated fantasy it seems taking scientific shots at appearances comes off as somewhat shallow.

Luv 2 see u fact-check a cartoon abt a woman with ice powers — Daniel Summers (@WFKARS) February 24, 2020

You mean what really is bothersome in all of this for you is her orbital bone aspect ratio???

Mr. Science Guy is totally fine though with a human possessing ice magic powers and controlling the weather. https://t.co/dkBa1g1Ius — Brad Slager: I'm A Loner, A One-Man CPAC (@MartiniShark) February 24, 2020

she also shoots magic ice out of her hands — Shaun (@shaun_vids) February 24, 2020

You and your fancy science facts, Next you’ll be telling us snowmen can’t sing. pic.twitter.com/XOs1OLYxAo — St. Simeon the Holy Fool ‎ܫܡܥܘܢ ܣܠܘܣܐ (@SimeonTheFool) February 24, 2020

There may have been a time when these wry observations were somewhat amusing. This is just half-hearted scrounging for something to post.

Degrasse is from medieval french meaning "soul crushing bore" — Dan (@LawoftheGator) February 24, 2020

There is just one response to Mr. Tyson.