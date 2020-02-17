If you are going to be in a KISS cover band there are a number of things you have to get right. The makeup (of course) the costumes, and sure — we suppose — the music. Also the special effects on stage.

Watch this video where all of these elements come together for this guitarist in a way he would never intend — but unfazed he still going with the song!

This was from the cover band Hairball, and the guitarist is Rockstar Bob Jensen.

Trending

In a post-show interview Jensen explained what he experienced — and that his hair-metal persona has been somewhat affected.

I knew I was on fire right away, and that wasn’t a wig, that’s my hair,” he told Ultimate Classic Rock. “It was really nice and foofy before the show, now I have a nice Alice Cooper cut. I live an Evel Knievel kind of life, so if I’m on fire a little bit I don’t care – that’s just part of the fun.

AAaaah…we see what you did there…

Now go ahead with your week with the confidence that whichever challenges are thrown at you you can persevere.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: concertKISSpyrotechnicsrock concert