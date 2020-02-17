The conviction of Michael Avenatti on charges of extortion is only the beginning of a number of suits brought against the disgraced former Lawyer To The Porn Stars. His downfall has been swift and one of the delicious side-effects has been watching the once-fawning media squirm as a result.

Over the weekend CNN’s Oliver Darcy attempted to deflect responsibility, trying to state that calling Avenatti a ”Media Darling” what something manufactured by Fox News. Oh Oliver…sorry, but we have the receipts.

On his Sunday program of Reliable Sources Darcy’s mentor, Brian Stelter, dared broach the subject of whether they had been too stupid in lending so much support behind Avenatti. Now, before heaping praise on Tater for this rare burst of self-actualization he brought on a pair of sycophants from the Daily Beast, Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng.