Writer Andy Ngo has constantly been the target of Antifa and its leftist supporters. It is not unusual for him to absorb harsh comments and threats on social media, but you have to say it is unique when the one delivering the antagonism is a place of business.

Andy shared an exchange he received from the Hanging Hills Brewery account. It is not at all difficult to guess where on the political scale these zymurgy zealots rest.

The following message was sent to me from the Twitter account of the Hanging Hills Brewing Company in Connecticut. pic.twitter.com/yEcyPtsuZr — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 1, 2020

Pretty brazen move, and rather surprising to see a business actually putting down on record a threatening screed like this. What could go wrong…

I can’t believe how insane these people are. How difficult is it to disagree with someone’s religion or life choices OR POLITICS and keep your hands and your hateful comments to yourself?? pic.twitter.com/2L5NcjJb3I — Jodi 2020 (@APLMom) February 2, 2020

You love the people that come in, as long as they think the correct way. If not, violence! Good business model there. Have a great night. — Diego Garcia (@DiegoGarcia990) February 2, 2020

We travel to Connecticut often and enjoy going to breweries while there. We’ll be sure NOT to visit their joint and tell all of our relatives/friends up there to do the same. Lefties sure love to spread their tolerance and compassion, don’t they? — Carla’s Nats are World Series Champs ⚾️ ⚾️💙🇺🇸 (@LibertyBelleCJL) February 2, 2020

Would be a real shame if people took to @HHillsBeer yelp account — DeezNuts (@PhilBalls69) February 1, 2020

As you can expect – but apparently a business owner can NOT – there was a quick backlash to the comments made. Shock of shocks, the provocative comments made by the brewer managed to provoke reactions — who’d a thunk that?!?!

Weird, they locked down. Huh. — Ord Lang Syne (@OrdyPackard) February 2, 2020

Hey guys! I said what I thought was a funny thing to @MrAndyNgo and now his followers are saying mean things on our social media and are calling the brewery. I apologize to my employees for having to deal with it. Have a great night! Going private for awhile. — HangingHills (@HHillsBeer) February 2, 2020

That is some precious obliviousness; you promote assault, then complain about others ”saying mean things”. But that seems expected from those who say they oppose violence and use that stance to justify promoting violent behavior.

Joe Ploof, the owner of Hanging Hills, later came back and posted a long thread attempting to walk back his aggressive comments. He felt that expressing all of their supposed goodwill int the community should excuse his actions.

Hey, it’s Joe. As a brewery owner, I love what I do. I love the people that come in and the people that support us. I want you and your families to have the best lives possible and I mean that sincerely. We go out of our way to make Hanging Hills a warm and — HangingHills (@HHillsBeer) February 2, 2020

welcoming environment. It is a core belief of mine and I think there are bad actors who go out of their way to undermine the greater good. Out of frustration with one of these bad actors and his platform, I dmed him a joke pertaining to an incident that happened last year in — HangingHills (@HHillsBeer) February 2, 2020

Warm and welcoming, unless he opposes your political views. Also, the leftists who have been policing humor and speech for years are now expected to be excused from violent speech because ”it was a joke”.

every day because I feel that in a moment, when faced with a decision, righteousness is always the correct action. I believe that we are obligated to do the right thing. I personally don’t agree w/what Andy Ngo does. It’s not about political beliefs, it’s about righteousness — HangingHills (@HHillsBeer) February 2, 2020

Promoting assault and mocking serious injury upon a political opponent are acts of righteousness, you see.

Although you’re angry, please don’t take it out on my employees or my colleagues. They’re good people who work hard and have struggles like everyone else. But they’re good people. I will field all communications. I said it so it’s my responsibility. Take care. — HangingHills (@HHillsBeer) February 2, 2020

It’s the other people who are angry, not Joe, who was proclaiming he would throw products at a potential patron. Also, as he is claiming he was taking responsibility for his comments, he seems to be missing one component.

Usually when someone claims a "moment of frustration" as an excuse for bad behavior, it is followed by an apology. It is very telling how no such apology was issued by you. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) February 2, 2020

I have a newsflash for you: you are one of those bad actors who undermines the greater good. Vilifying people you disagree with dehumanizes them and contributes to hate and intolerance. People who disagree with you are just that and they deserve respect. An apology is in order. — Tara Granger (@TaraGranger6) February 2, 2020

I was looking for the words "I apologize" somewhere in the tweet thread, but I did not see them. — Chris (@RealChrisCotts) February 2, 2020

It’s quite telling who the bad actor is when an “apology” is peppered with victim card waving. Nice one, #RatioJoe — Matt Waghorne (@Strangelove101) February 2, 2020

Truth. But this is the common practice of the extreme left. They love to police language and dictate thoughts and actions, but if they ever have their own standards applied to their speech anyone complaining is a snowflake, upset with a joke.

Maybe Joe and the gang at Hanging Hills should whip up a batch of Double Standard Wan Ale.