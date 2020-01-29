As we dutifully reported here at your news leader last week, the beloved spokes-cot for the Planters organization, Mr. Peanut had passed away. This loss of such a beloved corporate icon sent shockwaves through the country.

The company is taking the loss hard and, in a not at all piece of PR genius, they have put up on the Twitter account the announcement of its passing.

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp

As it turns out the road to Super Bowl ”The Big Game” advertising glory is not exactly paved with dollars. Real-life has intervened. The tragic announcement this Sunday of the accidental death of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant has led the company to halt further activity with the campaign.

JUST IN | Planters pauses #RIPeanut campaign, but its Super Bowl funeral ad for Mr. Peanut will air as planned. https://t.co/gyo1vR4hBw — Adweek (@Adweek) January 27, 2020

A few people managed to take offense with the fact that they witnessed some lingering spots on social media.

How about suspending these dead Mr Peanut ads while the nation mourns the loss of Kobe Bryant? — Kathi Orgeron (@KOrgeron) January 26, 2020

there’s at least one person on this website who found out about kobe bryant’s passing from a tweet about mr. peanut’s funeral being cancelled. — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) January 27, 2020

You thought it couldn’t get any dumber. It did. https://t.co/Lu0qPjJTcg — VICE (@VICE) January 27, 2020

Alot of crazy coincidences between the Mr. Peanut Death Commercial And Kobe from the song in the ad and the pics in the spotlight pic.twitter.com/d5Lg6udQdL — black panther prince (@flyflashy54) January 29, 2020

Now it may initially strike some as odd that a faux death scene for a nonexistent entity would be deemed to be regarded as insensitive. But once you consider that much of the social media activity surrounding the Mr. Peanut campaign involved people, and even other companies, lending ”condolences” it meant that these levity-filled tributes were colliding with the genuine sentiments being sent out regarding Bryant.

The company told Ad Week that in deference to the events with Kobe they were going to pause the campaign. The account is still up and active, but there has been no activity since the weekend.

“Planters has paused all campaign activities, including paid media, and will evaluate next steps through a lens of sensitivity to those impacted by this tragedy,” said a spokesperson for the brand over email.

The planned Supe–… ”Big Game” commercial spots will still run this Sunday. It has been reported that this will involve the funeral for Mr. Peanut.