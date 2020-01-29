As we dutifully reported here at your news leader last week, the beloved spokes-cot for the Planters organization, Mr. Peanut had passed away. This loss of such a beloved corporate icon sent shockwaves through the country.
The company is taking the loss hard and, in a not at all piece of PR genius, they have put up on the Twitter account the announcement of its passing.
It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp
— The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020