Mr. Peanut, the iconic mascot for the Planters snack-food company, is dead at the age of 104:

But his is not a noble death, despite what Planters wants you to believe:

He was killed off to create buzz ahead of the company’s Super Bowl ad buy. Have a watch (Yes, that’s comedian Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes):

Oh, he’ll be back:

Maybe it’s time for a gender neutral peanut?

Good riddance, capitalist scum:

Maybe he deserved to die?

“See you in hell,” cartoon peanut:

And here come the other brands:

Ugh. Make it stop.

***

