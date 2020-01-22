Mr. Peanut, the iconic mascot for the Planters snack-food company, is dead at the age of 104:

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

But his is not a noble death, despite what Planters wants you to believe:

Mr. Peanut didn't kill himself — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 22, 2020

He was killed off to create buzz ahead of the company’s Super Bowl ad buy. Have a watch (Yes, that’s comedian Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes):

We’re devastated to confirm that Mr. Peanut is gone. He died doing what he did best – having people’s backs when they needed him most. #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/12PyWYJB7J — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

Oh, he’ll be back:

Not to be unsensitive but do y’all think Mr. Peanut is really dead or is it just a marketing stunt. 🤔 — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) January 22, 2020

Maybe it’s time for a gender neutral peanut?

make room for Mx. Peanut https://t.co/cfOlY3Zl0U — Erica Lenti (@ericalenti) January 22, 2020

Good riddance, capitalist scum:

My favorite thing of the day so far is that people are "happy" that Planters killed off Mr Peanut. Saying he was a capitalist who sold his own kind for profit. Ahahahaha https://t.co/Nu9BqeMPec — Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) January 22, 2020

Maybe he deserved to die?

Not going to mourn a ruthless murderer, thanks https://t.co/xQLmuXEnWC pic.twitter.com/yXVdAULY0v — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) January 22, 2020

“See you in hell,” cartoon peanut:

see you in hell https://t.co/y2TYocvN40 — josh terry (@JoshhTerry) January 22, 2020

And here come the other brands:

But… we were going to hang out soon. RIP friend. 😥 pic.twitter.com/KIngj0O1Ru — Tenergy (@TenergyOfficial) January 22, 2020

Ugh. Make it stop.

***