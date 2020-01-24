Things have been rather dicey down in the US territory of Puerto Rico since…well for generations now. While the island has been dealing with the aftermath of significant earthquakes weeks back, compounding ongoing stresses brought on by the massive hurricane last year, things are starting to possibly reach a breaking point for citizens.

They were marching on the governor’s mansion, setting up a guillotine in the capitol square.

Um, the people of Puerto Rico are carrying a guillotine to the Governor’s mansion right now. pic.twitter.com/uAeH1WoLcN — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 23, 2020

This week came news reports earthquake victims in need of emergency provisions raiding a warehouse that had stored relief supplies following Hurricane Maria’s devastation. These supplies had been sitting dormant, never getting distributed. This echoes similar stories that came out after the hurricane when aid remained stagnant at the ports. It now seems the residents are not as eager to believe leaders pointing the blame at the White House.

The guillotine has been been put up outside the Governor’s mansion in San Juan. pic.twitter.com/siTCpihlRO — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 23, 2020

A Puerto Rican guillotine of the resistance flag. Worth noting, Puerto Rico has one of the highest indices of income inequality in the world. Protester tells me that they want to move up elections now to remove the current government. “We gave them a chance, and they struck out.” pic.twitter.com/f4ca0OBoG2 — Arelis R. Hernández (@arelisrhdz) January 23, 2020

A guillotine goes way beyond #PresosTodos. I don't think we've seen this level of disdain toward local power in #PuertoRico since Nationalists led its independence movement. The #PreguntaSeria: Does it go beyond activist collectives? #WandaRenuncia #HistoriandoElELA https://t.co/JFQXvWyVMF — Aura S. Jirau 🇵🇷 (@asjirau) January 22, 2020

And this is more than just a novel occurrence.

Guillotines are now a recurring symbol of the new protests in Puerto Rico. This picture is from a protest a few days ago on Resistance Street, which leads to the governor’s mansion. 📸: Siko Rebel pic.twitter.com/XDl8l5wpjK — J.Meléndez-Badillo (@jorellmelendezb) January 24, 2020

Let’s talk about how powerful this photo is.

The people of Puerto Rico even brought out a guillotine. #PuertoRicoStrong pic.twitter.com/gzAcjlfyG6 — 🌬 (@jayelleayye) January 22, 2020

Good point.

Although, there could have been another source of inspiration.

They must have gotten the idea from Bernie field organizers. — Cosmic Examiner (@CosmicExaminer) January 23, 2020

CNN is probably just letting Yahoo have this one for… reasons.https://t.co/0gTJkEqhvv — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) January 24, 2020

A number of those from #TheResistance reacted with oblivious inspiration.

I hope they’re going to the White House next. — Mike Banning (@ImdoneMike) January 24, 2020

Why? They are going after the DEMOCRAT leadership, one that has long dominated offices in Puerto Rico.

While there have been some loud voices trying to blame President Trump for the island’s strife he cannot be credited for some rather glaring issues that predated him. An antiquated electrical grid that should have been upgraded long ago has been a constantly failing system. Decades of corruption and hyper-progressive policies have created an economic quagmire so bad that more residents live on the US mainland now than on the island itself.

While the history of Puerto Rico basically indicates they are primed to continue receiving more of the same, this is at least a sign that those remaining are starting to see the need for change.