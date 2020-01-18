We are on Day 3 of the broiling scandal of a GOP senator daring to act anything but deferential to a highly esteemed member of this nation’s royal journalist class. You would expect that a group so bent on describing how brave and resilient they are would possibly react with a bit more resolve to a politician regarding them as ”a hack”.
It seems clear CNN wants to build this up to become an industry issue and the network has garnered support, from the D.C.-based journalism authority. The National Press Club has issued a strongly-worded statement of condemnation.