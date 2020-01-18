We are on Day 3 of the broiling scandal of a GOP senator daring to act anything but deferential to a highly esteemed member of this nation’s royal journalist class. You would expect that a group so bent on describing how brave and resilient they are would possibly react with a bit more resolve to a politician regarding them as ”a hack”.

It seems clear CNN wants to build this up to become an industry issue and the network has garnered support, from the D.C.-based journalism authority. The National Press Club has issued a strongly-worded statement of condemnation.

Joint statement issued by @PressClubDC & @NPCInstitute in support of @CNN's @mkraju: "Manu Raju is a consummate professional who is respected by his journalistic peers and the people he covers, politics notwithstanding. Stating the contrary is factually and ethically wrong." pic.twitter.com/DjgxI9aVpy — National Press Club (@PressClubDC) January 17, 2020

This would be the time to remind that this is the same reporter, and the same network, that tried to push the story of the Trump campaign receiving advance delivery of the Wikileaks DNC emails. They did so despite the fact that those emails had already been released to the public, and all because they could not be bothered to check the time and date codes on the emails.

But sure, ”consummate professional”.

What exposes the NPC hysterical idiocy here is just what the organization is precisely is upset about. To wit– On Thursday a politician dared to insult the professional integrity of a reporter who was merely trying to do his job in asking a reasonable question regarding the upcoming impeachment vote, by insinuating there was a political bias behind their query.

Here is the question for the NPC — Why is this same group not upset that on Thursday a politician dared to insult the professional integrity of a reporter who was merely trying to do his job in asking a reasonable question regarding the upcoming impeachment vote, by insinuating there was a political bias behind their query?

Just a couple of hours following McSally’s deeply offensive and entirely unacceptable toss-away remark, Nancy Pelosi was giving a press conference and fielding questions from reporters. James Rosen, from Sinclair Broadcasting and a longtime media fixture in D.C., asked the Speaker a question regarding the upcoming impeachment, and specific details regarding the whistleblower.

“I will say this to you, Mr. Republican Talking Points, when you talk about the whistleblower, we’re coming into my wheelhouse…”

It is pretty clear that Pelosi was being just as dismissive of the reporter, and for the same rationale — her perceived bias of the reporter. Yet there was not a wit of outrage or condemnation from the greater reportorial pool, nor the NPC. How is it the Speaker of the House escapes the withering criticism of the journalistic body?

It would almost seem the journalists who are outraged that they would be accused of acting in a biased fashion are approaching both of these identical events and judging them in a biased fashion.

"respected by his journalistic peers"… Reminds me of the joke about why sharks don't attack lawyers. #ProfessionalCourtesy — Cao Ni Ma (@Novo_Burgo) January 17, 2020

What is amazing is seeing a comment made by a politician in the matter of a couple of seconds becoming translated into 3 days of hair-on-fire coverage, and the people doing so being touted as ”consummate professionals” while doing so.