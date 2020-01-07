We thought over the past weekend all the glowing media coverage granted to General Soleimani, the brutal Iranian terrorist leader we killed in Iraq, was the low point of our media complex. Well, these gravediggers are still shoveling.

On CNN they turned not to State Department officials for word on the conflict brewing in Iraq, but to the Iranians. Cristiane Amanpour interviewed Iranian Vice President Massoumeh Ebtekar. Yes, they are giving airtime to are enemy state and avowed terrorists.

Iranian Vice President Massoumeh Ebtekar: “The American president made a serious miscalculation, they made a serious mistake by assassinating, by taking this terrorist action, against Commander Soleimani, and I’m sure that they regret what they have done.” pic.twitter.com/KTQgPNjGBP — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) January 7, 2020

Just amazing…and at the same time, not so much. The running joke all weekend was only Donald Trump could inspire the Left and the media to support a terrorist regime. Well, they have now taken it to a level exceeding humor.

MY GOD! @CNN LITERALLY INVITED MASOUMEH EBTEKAR WHO WANTED TO KILL AMERICAN HOSTAGES IN IRAN. NOW SHE IS THE VP OF IRAN AND CNN IS USING HER AS A COMMENTATOR TO COME AND CALL AMERICA TERRORISTS. RETWEET THIS. pic.twitter.com/PNID2ltUEz — Imam of Peace / Pray for Peace… (@Imamofpeace) January 7, 2020

This is true — Ebtekar was one of the dissidents behind the taking of American hostages from the Iranian embassy in the late 1970s. She pledged she willing to kill the hostages. CNN has checked out of The Hotel Reality.

This is her when she attacked the US Embassy in Iran and took 52 American diplomats hostage. Guess where here song lives? That's right, her son lives in America and has American citizenship. pic.twitter.com/evpcV31pTI — Ario Sassani (@MyPoopyButthol1) January 7, 2020

This is the same network that while accusing the President of being racist had on the air white supremacist Richard Spencer to criticize him. Now they sell the narrative of President Trump acting in terrorist fashion by having on a terrorist to spout agitprop about the conflict.

The encouraging thing is that people are aware of this and are calling out the network for this brazen anti-American dog-and-pony display.

Why did you call it an interview? for 2:36 seconds of this 3:07 clip, @ebtekarm gave a monologue without interruption. And you forgot to introduce her as the spokesperson for the terrorists who took 52 Americans hostage 40 years ago, thus starting the war with the US. U knew this pic.twitter.com/hJfvfpI2nw — msbodaghi (@msbodaghi) January 7, 2020

@CNN What are you doing? This is insanity! You are cow-towing to a horrendous regime that MURDERS our people, MURDERED 1500 of it's own people who wanted the same freedom we apparently take for granted! Trump called you the enemy of the people, you are verifying this! — christopher y_inc (@YbehindtheY) January 8, 2020

And it is not as if CNN and Amanpour can simply dismiss that as old news while they are seeking to get both sides of a contemporary story. They are granting favor here to an active leader in the violence against us in the region.

She said ”We working for peace and stability in the region”! Like attacking USA embassy, UK embassy, Suadi Arabia embassy! Like the peace and stability you guys specially Soleimani brought to Syria 🇸🇾 right! Half a million dead, 1/3 of the Syria population force to leave!?!? — Amir JinJiGh (@JiinJiGh) January 7, 2020

Qassem Soleimani was a terrorist .He was one of the people who killed 1,500 Iranians during the November protests in Iran. We Iranian people hate him. The Islamic Republic must go.#IraniansDetestSoleimani — دختری در باد (@beni31931) January 7, 2020

The follow up question should have been: you mentioned you saw people’s reactions on Twitter , I was wondering if social networks are open to all Iranians now ? — Amin B (@AminStereo) January 7, 2020

An excellent question. That kind of questioning would never transpire on CNN of course — it sounds suspiciously close to journalism, after all.

No journalist cared to talk to mothers and fathers youth killed in the streets of Iran in Nov. 2019 and now there is a competition to talk to the figures of Islamic Republic of Terror, why? Is free journalisem dead ? — Sharmin (@sharmin_gh) January 7, 2020

Maybe not dead, but lying in a coma as it awaits a brain donor.