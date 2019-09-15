As we have seen all day the “new” (not at all new) accusations (not proof) of Brett Kavanaugh supposed sexual misbehavior in his youth is once again enraging those on the left.

Democrats and the press (to traffic in redundancy) are bleating loudly today about nothing new regarding the allegations we have all heard — and which have been disproven. Now we do not intend to suggest that there is coordination at play in all of this. That would be journalistically wrong. So instead we will do something the press avoids doing — we will show evidence.

We will open with one of our esteemed politicians.

Brett Kavanaugh should never have been confirmed to the Supreme Court. It was plain to me and many others at the time that the FBI ‘investigation’ into the serious, corroborated allegations of sexual assault by Justice Kavanaugh was a sham. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) September 15, 2019

Did you catch her using quotes to call into question the work of the FBI? (We’ll revisit that in just a bit.) Pretty bad to be sure, but it seems that last word is something that more than anonymous randos are tossing around this day. There appears a rather common thread among this nation’s thought leaders.

Klobuchar rips "sham" investigation into Kavanaugh after latest allegations of sexual assault https://t.co/ICQyPaXMHL pic.twitter.com/9vTHMV9ZSc — The Hill (@thehill) September 15, 2019

The investigation was an obvious sham at the time. Grassley’s lead investigator on the Judiciary Committee was Mike Davis who tweeted that he was “unfazed” and “determined” to “confirm Judge Kavanaugh” – in the midst of the investigation, when he was interviewing witnesses. pic.twitter.com/FkS5E7yBAA — Adam Jentleson 🎈🐢 (@AJentleson) September 15, 2019

I wrote this last October for @HuffPost “So now we’ve gone from a sham hearing to a sham investigation where the White House is dictating to the FBI whom they can interview and whom they can’t.” https://t.co/roYUPI1NF6 #KavanaughLied — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) September 15, 2019

Vote out the Republicans who voted for Kavanaugh. Remember the "investigation" was a sham, totally rushed, limited in scope. Kavanaugh's behavior during the hearing (his response to Klobuchar, his lies, his promise of retribution) was enough to disqualify him. #KavanaughLied — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 15, 2019

This story contains damning reporting that Justice Kavanaugh should be made to address — and demonstrates what an abject sham the FBI "Investigation" of the claims against him was in the fall of 2018. https://t.co/pJveokwPbE — John Heilemann (@jheil) September 15, 2019

Remember that time the White House tweeted the FBI's report on Kavanaugh at 2:30am on the day of his confirmation… If this process wasn't a complete sham, I don't know what is.https://t.co/Q7ddKuk0w4 — Robert Reich (@RBReich) September 15, 2019

I sincerely wish that my piece on the quid pro quo between the Trump Administration and the Federalist Society would eventually be proven wrong. The FBI investigation into Kavanaugh was a sham, as I predicted a year ago. We The People are losing America.https://t.co/wHYflq1dbD — 𝙰𝙼𝙴𝚁𝙸𝙲𝙰𝙽 𝙳𝙸𝚂𝚂𝙴𝙽𝚃 🇺🇸 (@keith_pochick) September 15, 2019

The FBI investigation into him was a sham. It was not a comprehensive investigation. They totally ignored testaments from fellow classmates and didn't interview both accused and accuser. — Jack Wallen (@jlwallen) September 15, 2019

At the time of c#Kavanaugh’s confirmation, many of us said that the FBI investigation was a sham limited by Senate Republicans. Now we know that for a fact. “Ms. Ramirez’s legal team gave the F.B.I. a list of at least 25 individuals who may have had corroborating evidence.(1/2) https://t.co/UjHA9Jku9B — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) September 15, 2019

The FBI DID NOT interview the 25 witnesses she gave them names for. Sham investigation. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 15, 2019

This seems serious! Repeating lies from one year ago does not make them more true. Nor does everyone on the same page repeating the same phrase, but this is the Left, after all.

But all of these influential minds dumping on the FBI calls back to another reality we all lived through not so long ago. Recall when these same minds used to say that it was a moral outrage when the President dared to question the integrity of the FBI?

There is no institution that Donald Trump's minions won't attack to protect their lying President. Going after the FBI to protect the President is reckless and unconscionable. pic.twitter.com/mlynjHFpj9 — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) January 25, 2018

But going after the FBI because you do not like a judge is acceptable?!?! We need clarification on where that line of when it is/is not acceptable rests, Senator.

It’s bad enough Trump rejects the conclusions of the CIA, FBI and other U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia… https://t.co/DE0JIqTbnc — Robert Reich (@RBReich) December 24, 2016

Bad when Trump questions the FBI, but acceptable for you, correct Robert??

Ah well, if it were not for double-standards, and all…