As we showed earlier today, Greenpeace staged a protest this morning in Houston to shut down the oil shipping channels. They claimed they were making a statement about oil & gas that they intend to have mentioned during the Democrat presidential debate being held this evening.

One intrepid and not-at-all mousy protestor from the organization sent out a tweet early this morning from their staging area at the port.

BREAKING: We're in Houston shutting down the largest oil export channel in the country to resist Trump & the oil industry for fueling this #ClimateCrisis. It's time to end the age of oil. #PeopleVsOil pic.twitter.com/iFfDuz5dQY — Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) September 12, 2019

(Now that you are done laughing)

It is bad enough that these climate-gripers are showing obliviousness, but to do so with layers of ignorance is all the more impressive.

Where to begin? Well, how about with what our 80lb warrior here is wearing to their protest?

Those must be hemp glasses. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) September 12, 2019

Yeaaaaaa…maybe when lecturing us on the evils of petroleum, maybe adorning yourself entirely in products made from the vile substance is a bad look.

Alexa, what are hard hats made from? — Busy procrastinating (@floating_spoon) September 12, 2019

Petroleum? You’re soaking in it. — Lulu Lapin (@Lulu_Lapin) September 12, 2019

How do you think that helmet and those glasses were made? — William (@LastWordWilliam) September 12, 2019

Everything in this photo, from the safety helmet, to the glasses, lenses, to the camera used to take the picture, were produced from oil. And unless you rode to Houston on a horse, oil got you there too. Hypocritical dorks. — Jags Movie Guy (@MoviePaul) September 12, 2019

Plastic hard hat. Plastic rimmed glasses. Plastic reflective vest.

Plastic between the ears. — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) September 12, 2019

Did you tweet this from a smartphone? Made with plastic? — 🐧K Penguin Knees 🐧 (@KneesPenguin) September 12, 2019

Jacket, glasses, hard hat, shirt, shoes are all from OIL. Jesus – even the device you took a picture with is comprised mostly of petroleum. Did you know that twitter uses oil and coal by housing servers in an air conditioned building and that most servers are comprised of OIL. — Suzie (@sioxielegend) September 12, 2019

Your facts are killing the planet, Man!

Next question, of course, would also be one of inconvenience. It sounds noble to want to eradicate the use of oil and gasoline — but then what will we as a planet be transitioning towards using, exactly??? If “It’s time to end the age of oil“, then there must be an alternative at the ready that people are just clamoring to get, correct?

Yeah I really hate how oil makes my car run, or planes fly, or how it reduces medical waste, makes phones and computers, roads, EVERYTHING YOU'RE WEARING … — Leigh 😼🍷🥃🎶🇺🇸 (@Hammock_Cat) September 12, 2019

Her future world powered without oil… pic.twitter.com/LDjH9jxP7j — Dare to Offend (@atlharp) September 12, 2019

I'm just going to leave this here…https://t.co/mTWD9GuaiM — AllieC (@Malbec987) September 12, 2019

The same people are against nuclear, too. smh — Monika (@MonikaMusing) September 12, 2019

“End the age of oil” by ushering in the age of coal fired steam — BitterApplesauce (@bitterclinger4e) September 12, 2019

Slowing down traffic and increasing fuel consumption to own the oil industry. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) September 12, 2019

Which brings us lastly, given the nefarious nature of oil and gasoline, to ask one last question. What method of transportation did these noble energy knights use to travel to Houston, and to arrive on site?

Wondering how they got to Houston in the first place. — Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) September 12, 2019

Did you guys walk there? — Regs (@r3gulations) September 12, 2019

How'd you get to Houston exactly? Hot air ballon? — eric (@eriContrarian) September 12, 2019

Well, we cannot expect them to remain consistent and actually follow the very policies they want to force onto others, can we?!?! They are saving the planet! That kind of work is too important to then be expected to adhere to their own message!!!

They are achieving a noble result!

White privilege is dangling from a bridge to protest the industry that makes the products that keep you from falling to your death while dangling from a bridge. — S. E. Mayfield (@On_Blocks) September 12, 2019