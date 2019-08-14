Just when you think we have finally been rid of her they pull her back in…

The ever-delusional Stacey Abrams seems to be on something of a rehabilitation tour. After seemingly fading from view she is quickly getting exposure again. She just had a Vogue Magazine spread, and next the conspirational election loser made an appearance on “The Conspiracy Hour” with Rachael Maddow.

"It is our responsibility to not just wait to see what happens, but to actually fight back." -Stacey Abrams on preparing for 2020 pic.twitter.com/51PMm0aKZm — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) August 14, 2019

Yes, Abrams was bleating about her stolen election. Yes, again. But also she is mewling about GOP manipulations in the next election that IS going to happen. (Emphasis hers.) Note her quotes here, beginning around the 1:05 mark in the above video.

She is speaking about “election security”, and then makes this statement: “We also know they just lifted a consent decree that’s kept Republicans and the RNC from going into local communities and intimidating voters with off duty officers who tell people that they are monitoring votes.”

So understand this: she has spent the opening of this segment detailing how she is spearheading group efforts to ensure that voter integrity is maintained — and when the GOP states they will also be making efforts to monitor votes THAT is a violation of election security. Uh-huh, makes complete sense.

But let’s ask a question here, Ms. Abrams. You say that the GOP had to pass a decree, and this will allow for them to intimidate voters. Then how was it possible that the Black Panthers were able to go out and do this on your behalf in the last election?

Oh. It happened, just not the way she said. https://t.co/dgzOfW0ACP — #CyberWars @ KLRN (@CyberWarPodcast) August 14, 2019

Interesting, isn’t it? Today with all of the talk from the left about provocations to violence, or inspiring extremism — to say nothing about the presence of guns — you would have thought that this little episode in Georgia would have gotten more news time.

Heck, even Stacey Abrams herself is saying how voter intimidation is wrong. Yet this — this got little airtime at all.