It was the doxxing that divided a nation! When Joaquin Castro thought he was sly in releasing a list of names and businesses who were donors to Donald Trump he failed to see repercussions, as most liberals do when they act out in an emotional fashion.

Not only did he receive a copious negative reaction for targeting retirees and private business owners he also managed to “out” some of those who were donors to his own campaign. And his lack of self-awareness did not end there.

It was just two summers back when Castro applauded the passage of some new legislation in his home state — an anti-cyber-bullying law.

Thanks @Menendez4Texas for passing "David's Law" to combat cyber bullying in TX. It will help prevent harassment and save lives. #DavidsLaw https://t.co/nTmLzLnrZ8 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) May 27, 2017

But in one of the constants in the liberal mindset, they always believe they are in the mainstream with their beliefs. So when, for instance, they decide to target businesses in the fashion of Castro, they do not consider the marketplace is actually comprised of differing viewpoints.

For years leftist activists and politicians have tried to smother the prospects of Chick-Fil-A over political squabbles, and the chain has only managed to grow in stature during the controversies. Now we see another version of the manufactured outrage failing at what was intended. One of Castro’s doxxed business is seeing a windfall.

People reporting lines around the block at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q following Castro’s Trump shaming https://t.co/IlCQyandoo — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) August 9, 2019

Many saw the intentions of the Congressman and have decided to support the business with enthusiasm. This is the fashion of voting with your wallet.

You are delusional if you think you actually speak for all of Hispanics! But thank you for recommending Bill Miller's Bar-B-Q! 🤙#LEXIT #BILLMILLERBBQ pic.twitter.com/oWqWPV8aDI — Hector Tamales (@Ghoulero) August 9, 2019

Oh noes! Let's give them FREE advertising. Let patrons of businesses owned by #TrumpDonors feel good about themselves. See a sample below! I'm sure Bill Miller Bar-B-Q will be happy for the business. pic.twitter.com/QGEJQTyqmf — LaResistenciaUSA (@ResisteUSA) August 7, 2019

Get in my belly! @ Bill Miller Bar-B-Q https://t.co/WYfZawT0QL — Miguel Casillas (@MiggsCasillas) August 2, 2019

Joaquin Castro’s Congressional Office is: 727 E César E. Chávez Blvd #B-128, San Antonio, TX 78206 Let’s send his staff some some https://t.co/vw2yO33msU. We wouldn’t want his staff to be hungry especially after putting this company on blast @StarRayCallaway retweet. — Scott Harvath (@s_harvath) August 7, 2019

Looks like the desire to impact a business ended up working — just in the opposite as intended.

The business also managed to do something positive for the community, something Trump supporters are supposedly against — in the minds of reactionary partisans.

Excellent job, @Castro4Congress. This is Bill Miller Bar-B-Q offering a free meal for donating blood. This is on you. pic.twitter.com/mPEX4aZq8e — Just Kaitlin Again (@thefactualprep) August 7, 2019

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q will be like Chick-fil-A in San Francisco — Bill Sheridan (@bsyoeleven3) August 7, 2019

When a standing politician makes a stance to suppress the people the best reaction is for the people to rise up in opposition. This is the way that looks. Let’s hope Texans manage to maintain this spirit, as this is getting tougher by the day.