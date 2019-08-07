It is probably out of context historically to suggest we are a nation that is as politically divided as we a have ever been. That said, there are numerous examples where political divisions have been forged when there was no need.

The press has been especially adept at this division, stoking the fires of conflict all the while decrying the state of our divided nation. The latest example comes from The Baltimore Sun.

As we all witnessed, the President commenting on the conditions at that location was deemed to be racist. The irony was lost on the accusers, who were the ones stipulating that comments on a metropolitan location were default comments on a particular race. In response, a group of conservative volunteers went into Baltimore and worked on cleaning up areas.

The leader, Scott Presler had made suggestions on social media about going in to work on cleanup efforts, and his suggestion went viral. Over 170 people ended up assisting him. He posted before/after shots of their work.

Pretty good story; Americans choosing to go to work on their community. Wrong!

The local newspaper The Baltimore Sun ran an editorial following the cleanup effort, and the editorial team only managed to see negatives

.@baltsunopinion: Whatever he says his motives were, Scott Presler’s presence in Baltimore reinforces the tired image that the poor people in this city can’t take care of their own neighborhoods. https://t.co/EleeVh4ZPm — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) August 6, 2019

What the local paper of record here is attempting to do is reinforce the image that Donald Trump is a racist. A conservative group comes in and through their actions defy the running narrative in the media of conservatives refusing to help, and that same media has to desperately spin the efforts into something evil.

Like this excerpt:

That tone is throughout the piece. “We assume”, reads the title, and “he claimed” type of qualifiers abound, all while delivering the message that this was somehow a negative act to reflect poorly on the area with political malice in mind. “Sure they cleaned up, but what are they REALLY saying?!?” is the overarching theme of this editorial.

Funniest though, while not acknowledging the lack of government movement that contributed/created the problem the editorial closes out with a laundry list of additional government programs needed for the area. Sure, the government is failing us, but the solution is more government!

Many saw the Sun’s position on this and derided its attempt at spinning the good deeds into a craven message.

Truth hurts, doesn't it? @ScottPresler is generous, kind, patriotic and solution oriented… he saw a problem, he wanted to fix it. A thank you, would be in order!!#KAG — lisakitter (@lisakitter) August 7, 2019

It strains credulity a publication of this repute would twist this story so dramatically. It says something far more about the reporting and its editors than the poor people of Baltimore who have been abandoned by their officials and local media. — Jellenne (@jellen805) August 7, 2019

So you denigrate the volunteers and call for more of the same spend a lot—do nothing policies. Sounds very Baltimorish — Eric Pierce (@PilotPierce) August 7, 2019

It is racist to point out the problems in a city without taking action. It is also racist to go in and try to address those problems. Seems the only solution the local newspaper prefers is to be able to label political opponents racist.

Damn Conservatives and their – *flips through Rolodex – helping. — 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐑𝐨𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐤 (@sirRoddick) August 7, 2019

Is this paper run by Marie Antoinette? That is twice now someone had written such an elitist headline. What is wrong with you? Why didn’t your paper and staff go organize a clean up? You think the people who live there care about how Scott votes? Go help! 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Jodi (@APLMom) August 7, 2019

This is one of the nastiest, ugliest editorials I’ve ever read. And your threat to check whether @ScottPresler makes monthly visits is shameful. Too bad your vigilance isn’t aimed at the people who actually govern Baltimore. I guess Scott embarrassed you with his generosity. — FloridaDame (@Fantine21) August 7, 2019

Precisely. Note the paper went out of its way to train a critical eye on this act of community, with no such criticism on the community leadership that has failed this area.

And to underscore just how out of touch The Baltimore Sun is, and the city government, Scott Presler had a follow-up nugget to expose it all.

The people of Baltimore love their city, but the city is forgetting its people. You didn't include how the city wouldn't give us permits for dumpsters. You didn't include how the city owns the abandoned buildings where illegal dumping happens. Retract this article. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 7, 2019

That, folks, is a truth-bomb right there.