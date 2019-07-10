The adage goes that with most liberal causes at some point they will encounter a moment of stark contradiction. That has become something of the norm in the Trump-era, as liberals frequently will loudly oppose a policy they previously supported, only because it was forwarded by Orange Man Bad!

The latest involves folk dancing. That is, the kind of folks you would find inside of a gentleman’s dance club, where women disrobe for men who cannot seem to get drunk on $18 rum&Cokes. Normally those on the left lend their support for the urbane women in these establishments, as the sex worker is one of the recent demographics the Democrats have been courting. Now they have an issue.

The Washington Post has broken open a vital story. A strip club in Florida is hosting a golf tournament. A relatively normal occurrence. It happens frequently, without media attention. But, let’s say the owner of that particular golf club is a man targeted by said press corps, and then you have a story!

NEW: How are things at @realDonaldTrump’s Doral resort? On Sat., it’s hosting a golf tourney run by a strip club. https://t.co/r2ZJtzlrVC — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) July 9, 2019

This is scandalous stuff, we are led to believe. Trump has holdings across the globe, and is not involved in the day-to-day decisions in each of his holdings. Because he is the owner of Doral then we are led to believe that…this means…something?

here’s the event poster, laying out the pricing for the tournament. Trump Org & NBA/WNBA say they didn’t approve use of logos. pic.twitter.com/Acw5B5JUiz — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) July 9, 2019

As expected however the same party that supports sex workers suddenly sees a problem when they leave their clothes on at a golf course.

Let me get this straight. The god fearing moral crusaders are okay with POTUS's business hosting an event run by strip club with strippers? Where is the moral outrage from .@GOP? — David (@LoveUSOfAmerica) July 10, 2019

Listen, I live in Las Vegas (Henderson to be exact). I'm sure I have zero problems with a strip club booking a golf tourney. BUT if the person owning the place is the supposed head of the free world AND a criminal pervert with women as a "prize"? then that's a hard NO. — longislandtonv (@longislandtonv) July 10, 2019

You cannot make this stuff up!!! Strippers and golfing. Ok — Keep Resisting! (@MendyWright1) July 10, 2019

So that’s a “Yep – they do believe the President is directly involved here”. Well struck, deep thinkers.

That’s presidential. But business as usual for rapey Donny — Holden McGroin (@customframingto) July 10, 2019

Read the article, maybe not so much on the up and up as far as the "charity" goes, but that would be perfectly on brand for Trump. — Patricia Brumitt (@trishabrumi) July 9, 2019

And then taking it to an even further level of ridiculousness this tournament Trump is not involved with is connected to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal he has not been implicated in.

When you don't think things can get worse, they come up with something like this. It's a perfect segue to the Epstein arrest, don't you think? — Wanda Fischer (@WandaFischer) July 9, 2019

Epstein missing out on his commission? — April in TX (@BGHeaven) July 9, 2019

I might be wrong, but doesn't this seem particularly tone-deaf considering what is happening with Epstein right now? — Aggie's girl (@aggiesgirl5) July 10, 2019

Sure, this tournament was hastily put together and posters printed with gathered sponsors in just the past few days since Epstein was arrested on Saturday. Or, (and go with me on this) this has been a long in the works event and the arrest over the weekend was never accounted for by the planners. But hey, timing helps the narrative…even if facts do not.

Then I guess, after supporting sex workers all this time, it is appropriate to shame the President for being affiliated with sex workers?

What is this, Gilead? Their bodies, their choice, Mr Man! — aThirdOfDuane (@aThirdOfDuane) July 9, 2019

Yea, I need a sliding scale to keep up with these shifting standards.