Toronto Police in ‘Trans SUV’ Post Video of Harassment by Pickup Truck Driver

Toronto Police escorting a trans woman were harassed by a pickup truck driver who pulled up next to their "trans SUV" and asked if they were police or just identifying as police. The driver posted the video online, and Sgt. Rob Chevalier, 2SLGBTQ+ liaison officer, decided to share it, apparently because he wanted the police and their passenger to be more humiliated.

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This is not a right-wing parody video



Toronto Police actually posted this pic.twitter.com/50UhYW9zSd — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 12, 2026

This is the best thing I’ve seen all week😂 pic.twitter.com/dRnZAEsjuy — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) July 13, 2026

"Are you guys cops or do you just identify as cops?"



This random Canadian just restored my faith in an entire country. — Daniel Z. (@Daniel6v10) July 12, 2026

If he’s been transitioning for 8 years he either needs to step it up or give it up. Looks like a man — WJB (@1911Spartan) July 13, 2026

Note that in Canada, they've chosen to honor the long history of trans indigenous people by prefacing LGBTQ+ with 2S, for "two-spirited." As you can see, they even have it painted on their rainbow-colored SUV.

A giant gay black dude, dressed as a woman, being driven around in a gay-spangled-banner cop car is inherently deserving of ridicule.



You can try to deny this obvious truth. You can try to suppress it and criminalise it. But it will steadfastly remain true. — head-in-a-jar (@headinajaro) July 12, 2026

Congrats to Toronto Police for solving and preventing all crime so they can focus on this — Joe DeVito (@JoeDeVitoComedy) July 13, 2026

Does Toronto PD act as Uber drivers for all citizens or just giant black men with bolt on tits? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dzGv6GQWrb — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) July 12, 2026

We don’t protect the Public anymore, we just protect Woke Ideology 🌈🥲 pic.twitter.com/0kyTCp1Sup — Mommy (@BadMommyMeta) July 12, 2026

Why? Why is this propaganda being embedded into everything? — Laura (@lpraye14) July 13, 2026

Toronto citizens are putting their own names on the MAID wait list after viewing this. — HannaKat (@swiftyloo) July 12, 2026

It takes 8 years to put on makeup and a dress? — DaninPA (@DanRidesPA) July 12, 2026

Been transitioning 8 years?

He should be passable by the year 2087 — Noah Fence (@tilh16) July 12, 2026

I had no idea that was a man. After 8 years - total woman. — Gael DoveAndCross (@DoveandcrossG) July 12, 2026

Normalize bullying police departments that do this. — Crispus Attucks, Esq 🥃 (@cattucks1775) July 12, 2026

We like that they specify it was a pickup truck, because we all know people who drive pickup trucks are transphobic (and homophobic, and racist).

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