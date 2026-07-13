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Toronto Police in ‘Trans SUV’ Post Video of Harassment by Pickup Truck Driver

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on July 13, 2026
Toronto Police

Toronto Police escorting a trans woman were harassed by a pickup truck driver who pulled up next to their "trans SUV" and asked if they were police or just identifying as police. The driver posted the video online, and Sgt. Rob Chevalier, 2SLGBTQ+ liaison officer, decided to share it, apparently because he wanted the police and their passenger to be more humiliated.

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Note that in Canada, they've chosen to honor the long history of trans indigenous people by prefacing LGBTQ+ with 2S, for "two-spirited." As you can see, they even have it painted on their rainbow-colored SUV.

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We like that they specify it was a pickup truck, because we all know people who drive pickup trucks are transphobic (and homophobic, and racist).

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