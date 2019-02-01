It’s like last September never happened.

While not getting near the media attention of a SCOTUS appointment Democrats are again in a lather about judges. CA Sen. Diane Feinstein expressed some frustration with President Trump, getting a tad bothered about him submitting names for approval to the Senate to fill slots on the always mercurial 9th Circuit Court.

I am deeply disappointed that the White House has chosen to re-nominate Daniel Collins and Kenneth Lee to the Ninth Circuit. We made clear our opposition to these individuals and told the White House we wanted to work together to come to consensus on a new package of nominees. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 31, 2019

By the sound of things Collins and Lee must have been really horrible back in high school!

The Senator appears to have forgotten how she was the source of the 11.9th hour introduction of Christine Blasey Ford to the Supreme Court confirmation process last Fall, setting off a contentious round of disturbing allegations levelled at Brett Kavanaugh. The problem-causing Senator is now wanting what sounds like a favor, calling for a Senate process to be implemented to aid in her own approval influence.

Chairman Graham said he wants to protect senators’ role in nominations. The best way to do that is the blue-slip tradition. When a Democrat was president, Republicans strongly defended blue slips & Democrats honored them. That shouldn’t change because a Republican is president. pic.twitter.com/qfuK55U9OC — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 31, 2019

This blue-slip tradition is one where names of nominees are initially submitted to the Senators of the home state, along with a blue sheet. These “slips” are submitted to the Judiciary Committee if they approve of the nominee, and then they are moved for a hearing. If both Senators do not turn the slips in, the name is not forwarded.

This blue slip process has been altered, sometimes depending on the party in power. Senator John Cornyn explained the alteration best: “”I think there’s a difference between the blue-slip application at the district court level where the court is contained wholly within a state, as opposed to a circuit court, which covers multiple states,”

That Feinstein thinks she has any goodwill on her side is mirthful. If she is suggesting this process should be ahhered to out of a sense of fairness she is a touch mistaken.

Then that means @potus made the right choice. This country watched you embarrass yourself once again at the @BrettKavanaugh hearings. Anything you oppose Americans are for. Do you actually speak Chinese or is that just your spy/driver? — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) February 1, 2019

You all don’t know how to work together. — Doreen Sweeny (@DoeB65) February 1, 2019

You're not in power. Live with it. You've been doing things like this for years. Term limits missed a good opportunity with you. — Matt (@mbh_223) February 1, 2019

If you and @KamalaHarris are against the recommendations then I'm all for them. You've both been disappointing as my Senators. @POTUS please continue to select nominees that believe in the Constitution and not identity politics. — Charlie Mesa 🤔 (@GomieBJJPurple) February 1, 2019

Should be the main criteria. DiFi opposes for the 9th. Need to get the wackiness out of that circuit. — rhelmey (@rhelmey) January 31, 2019

And the White House wanted to work with you to come to consensus on the Wall. — NickyDJRLB (@NickyDJrLB) February 1, 2019

Okay, that may have been eye-opener for DiFi. But as we know, cooperation and compromise in D.C. only applies to one party.

Since when do you compromise on anything? You dictate. — Gina Elker (@TheGINE3000) February 1, 2019

And how about the entitled language she is using here?

Operative word..” we TOLD the Whitehouse…” — Rick Kuhns (@rvkuhns) February 1, 2019

Yes, there it is. Someone seems to have difficulty remembering the balance of power.

When you become President, you get to nominate judges. Elections have consequences. Time to fix the 9th circuit mess — Greg Knief (@jgregoryk) February 1, 2019

Yea, about that election. While the Dems had a good mid-term result on the House side, judicial appointments are approved by the Senate. Following the Kavanaugh clown show the GOP actually picked up seats in that chamber.

You wanted to work to get everyone you wanted on the bench. You are in the minority and need to be reminded of that. The president nominates, not you. — Forrest Clinard (@forrestatty) February 1, 2019

Your presenting of the facts like this is so hurtful…