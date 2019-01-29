This weekend we learned that the solution to a politically inexperienced billionaire in the White House is to have a politically inexperienced billionaire run against him in 2020. Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is churning the cream to see if it generates foam…or, some other forced coffee metaphor, regarding a possible Presidential run.

What has the left particularly quivering is that he is going to run as an independent, and the fear is him splitting the Dem votes, which will likely assure a Trump reelection.

NEWS Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says in a “60 Minutes” interview airing tomorrow that he’s getting close to a self-funded independent presidential run – which is freaking out Democrats who think he’ll deliver the election to Trump https://t.co/L7MTOR0IgP — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) January 26, 2019

This prospect has many on the left reacting in their usual fashion when they do not get their way: Boycott!

Vanity projects that help destroy democracy are disgusting. If he enters the race, I will start a Starbucks boycott because I’m not giving a penny that will end up in the election coffers of a guy who will help Trump win. https://t.co/epUYVrcEg8 — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) January 26, 2019

Joining in on the reactionary blather was the other cerebral titan from Think Progress, “judicial-jenius” Ian Millhiser.

If Howard Schultz gets into the presidential race, @MoveOn, @IndivisibleTeam, the @DNC, the major unions, and the major presidential campaigns should all use their email lists to promote a Starbucks boycott until he drops out. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) January 27, 2019

Maybe we need to sit Neera and Ian down and explain to them the meaning of the word “former”? Schultz is out of the caffeine game, so their deciding to forego the elitist cup of joe will not impact him as much as they think.

Others, however, feel like this is a wondrous political concept.

If billionaire Schultz decides to run as a self-financed independent because (1) Democrats want higher taxes on the rich and Medicare for all, but he doesn't, (2) he doesn't care if his spoiler campaign gets Trump reelected, (3) his ego needs it, then (4) we boycott Starbucks. https://t.co/d7i4Ijx11F — Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 29, 2019

The only rational response to @HowardSchultz is to boycott and hopefully destroy the company he built @Starbucks. The cash you’ve been laying out for years for bitter coffee is going to help fund four more years of Trump. There’s @GradysColdBrew. So no real loss. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 29, 2019

If @HowardSchultz enters the 2020 race for president, I will not enter a Starbucks until he has dropped out. You? pic.twitter.com/1xS0Yi5Lqm — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) January 29, 2019

No one wants you. The only thing you will unite this country in is a mass boycott of Starbucks. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) January 28, 2019

His ubiquitous Starbucks venues would give us “something concrete to boycott should Schultz decide to launch a narcissistic spoiler campaign for president.” — @michelleinbklyn https://t.co/3Xei5WFAq9 — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 29, 2019

Well, they are not “his” venues, Larry – but since when have facts mattered with your outrage before, correct?

More ways to #BoycottStarbucks: 1⃣ Delete the Starbucks app. 2⃣ Tell friends and family not to buy you Starbucks gift cards, urge them to boycott. 3⃣ Don't spend newer gift cards, but do find cards older than 5 years and spend them. It screws up their liability accounting. — Amplify Democracy (@AmpDemocracy) January 28, 2019

Sure. You go spend your time “finding” 5-year-old coffee gift cards. Here’s hoping that quest will occupy you enough to ease your Twitter activity.

This legitimately would justify a Starbucks boycott, and even a minimally effective one would probably get him to back down https://t.co/bHOavf9zWu — MDavid Klion (@DavidKlion) January 26, 2019

Please tweet this at Starbucks CEO @HowardSchultz so he understands exactly what will happen if he runs for president as an independent pic.twitter.com/3NELhANsIZ — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) January 26, 2019

Just a word to those who claim to care so much for the working class: your petulant boycott will impact the working class mud-slingers far quicker, and more significantly, long before Schultz would likely feel anything at all.

There is going to be a Starbucks boycott isn't there? — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) January 28, 2019

This must be making Vladimir Putin giddy again. He can’t believe his good fortune. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) January 26, 2019

Being from #Seattle I can tell you we are going to be PISSED if he runs and gets @realDonaldTrump re-elected. It will be like when he sold the #Sonics @sonicsrising — Fabrizio B. Delgado (@FabrizioDelgado) January 26, 2019

The Left deciding to dump their cherished travel mugs if they don’t get their way, and convince a leftist politician to drop out of the race to make room for a…leftist politician?

This election may end up being fun after all.