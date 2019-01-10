When it comes to the term “nanny state” no other republic in the U.S. can approach the all-encompassing embrace of the definition like California. From environmental restrictions to bizarre homeowner policies to plastic bag restrictions and obtuse water management regulations – no other state comes close.

This is the state that told McDonalds they could no longer give away Happy Meal toys, all because a politician said it was hard for him to tell his children “No” as they drove by the Arches. (McDonalds instead charges for the toys, and they actually move MORE of them, while turning a larger profit as a result.) This is the state that recently criminalized restaurants serving drinks with plastic straws.

Now the next micro-managed policy is being forwarded. An assemblyman by the name of Phil Ting has latched on to the next big crisis to rock the Golden State, and we thank the stars he is there for the goodness of the residents.

No more paper receipts! 10 million 🌲, 21 billion gallons of 🌊 & 12 billion pounds of carbon emissions to make receipts in the US every year. I introduced #AB161 today to help CA #SkipTheSlip by making e-receipts the default practice by 2022; paper only upon request. pic.twitter.com/FFDQZICqcY — Phil Ting (@PhilTing) January 8, 2019

All the elements are in place, from the fact-challenged statistics to the catchy rhyming hashtag!

And please, enough cannot be said about the shaming of the intern by posing on a stool as an anthropomorphic CVS receipt!

Can we talk about why you made that poor guy WEAR the receipt? He looks mortified. — Alison Leigh (@AlisonLeigh22) January 9, 2019

Proud Mom: My son works for Assemblyman @PhilTing!

(Checks Twitter): pic.twitter.com/yX6ftmUlI4 — Ann Venton (@Afinchtweet) January 9, 2019

As the San Francisco Gate reported: “For the entirety of the 20-minute press conference announcing the legislation, a man dressed as a giant paper receipt stood on a stool in the background, somehow keeping a straight face.”

That dead-hearted 1,000-yard stare he wears as his soul is slowly constricting is all of us on Twitter at least once a week.

Seriously, we hope to hell he bartered some favors for that bout of public humiliation.

The constituents seem split on this bill. Many cite a few other issues going on in the state that MAY appear more in need of attention.

OMG there are so many better and more important things you could be working on 🤦‍♀️ — Alexis (@outlier_92) January 9, 2019

With all the important things you could probably attempt to tackle in your position you chose this. Such a joke. People like you don't belong in any office of government because you are completely clueless. Disgraceful. — Brandon Sweeney (@R4M2012) January 9, 2019

People are defecating and shooting heroin on public sidewalks in San Fransisco and you are worried about paper receipts?? #priorities — Brian Jones (@BEJones0982) January 10, 2019

Ok. So you’re ready to move on to e-receipts. Nice then I assume you guys have eliminated homelessness, fixed our horrendous traffic, cut spending, reduced taxes, and decreased regulations? How about we focus on actually helping the homeless and poop filled streets of SanFran. — My POV (@mytruepov) January 9, 2019

But what will the residents of San Francisco and Los Angeles wipe their asses with when they shit in the streets? — Ord lang syne (@OrdyPackard) January 10, 2019

Ting, by way of his minion on a stool, along with many respondents were singling out CVS Pharmacies as the biggest offender of the paper chase. But as a voice in the wilderness pointed out, many retailers already offer up the option to get a digital receipt.

CVS offers e-receipts. How is it that so many people are complaining about the one retailer that's already on board? — Erinn O'Dear (@erinnthered) January 9, 2019

And as usual, you have to note the failure to think things through with these types of policy ideas.

OK, so now for bookeeping and tax filings I'll be printing every 2×4" receipt on an 8×11" piece of paper ….

I know you're not going to stop at 'on request' — Peter W W (@PetersTruth) January 9, 2019

E receipts = more customer data theft — Alekcandr (@SashaWonders) January 9, 2019

Mr. Ting: by you doing this which many of us are against will drastically increase our spam email, place our personal email addresses at more of a risk. Keep this in mind. — Greg (@Greg72644741) January 10, 2019

I’m guessing you don’t understand much about retail technology, but you are literally attempting to essentially impose a tax of thousand if not tens or hundreds of thousands on every retailer. Please do your research before you propose idiocy. — MyTake (@MyTakeOnIt101) January 9, 2019

As a constituent: this is a bad idea. This will make undocumented, poor, and elderly people less able to equally participate in the economy as all of the above are less likely to use online banking or debit & credit cards. — FUCK TRUMP (@dsmpowered) January 8, 2019

There are many other issues that are far more important in this state. Did you consider small businesses that are not set up to do this and the costs to them? Way to continue to hurt the small businesses! — Dallas Sweeney (@dal2030) January 10, 2019

But, but – he needs to appear as a useful public servant, by… telling the public what to do.

Well if that's not the most obvious form of job security, then I don't know what is… — Katie Masingale (@TweetsFromKatie) January 10, 2019

True. This has all the hallmarks of an “I’m Helping!” political opportunity.