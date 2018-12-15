The story of Jakelin Caal Maquin carries all the marks of a tragedy. The death of the 7 year old immigrant girl has become banner headlines after she suffered from symptoms of dehydration. This was a result of traveling over 2,000 miles from their home in Guatemala.

Directly following the family being taken into US border custody she fell gravely ill. The girl was immediately taken to emergency care, then airlifted to a hospital where she later succumed to her symptoms. In the aftermath a number of politicians desired to politicize this tragedy.

As we have covered, Hillary Clinton attempted to lay blame at the feet of US authorities. And now in true don’t-let-a-crisis-go-to-waste fashion a number of other Democrats are trying to gain leverage by politicizing this family’s tragedy.

Her name was Jakelin Amei Rosmery Caal Maquin. She was 7-years-old and died in CBP custody of dehydration and exhaustion. News reports suggest she had to wait 90 minutes before receiving emergency medical care. We need answers and we need them now. pic.twitter.com/JVnIxiPN31 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 15, 2018

The first tip off to trouble here — it takes more than 90 minutes to suffer dehydration. But not to be outdone with displaying an aversion to facts, Democrat golden child Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joins in. She retweeted this bit of hysterics from former Bernie Sanders Press Secretary, Erika Andiola.

Her name was Jakelin Caal. Her and her dad were seeking asylum in the U.S. She died alone in the hielera. These inhumane facilities, commonly known as “hieleras,” or iceboxes, is what the Border Patrol uses to hold migrants, including children, for days. #JusticeforJakelin pic.twitter.com/dAfsHwzjDR — Erika Andiola (@ErikaAndiola) December 15, 2018

The misrepresentation was not overlooked.

It takes upwards of 10 days to die of dehydration… why would you ignore the fact her family is responsible for child abuse? — Brian Ross (@brewmeone) December 15, 2018

The child spent 17 hours in the pediatric ICU in El Paso before dying. She was not alone, her father was with her. She was never in a "hielera" as she was flown by helicopter from the desert to El Paso. — streiff (@streiffredstate) December 15, 2018

Extremely misleading tweet that just tries to demonize border patrol while leaving out so much of the case 🙄 but alright, and she didn’t die alone, so it’s just outright false too. — BradyRants (@brady_rants) December 15, 2018

What is astounding in all of this is how verifiable the details should be for those in power. After all, the authorities should have direct access to the details. CNN managed to dispel all of the desire to lay blame for Jakelin’s death on the governmental operations.

The final hours of the 7-year-old Guatemalan girl who died in Border Patrol custody https://t.co/KKHraCHXeX pic.twitter.com/o4BOHb8Dwt — CNN (@CNN) December 15, 2018

CNN lays out the facts in timeline fashion, and they show that the 7 year old’s physcial distress was evident before the family was processed. As soon as her condition was realized steps were taken to save her, but she was too far into her condition to save.

When initially detained they were asked about medical care. Jakelin’s father signed a form saying all were healthy.

Just hours later while being transported Jakelin was found to be vomiting and ill. Once they arrived at the facility she had stopped breathing. With a 105 temperature she was twice revived by paramedics.

In need of emergency care Jakelin was airlifted to a hospital in El Paso.

At the hospital she was revived a third time. She was found to have a swollen brain, and suffered liver failure.

Hours later the child passed away, a result of sepsis shock.

Not included in the timeline piece is a record of the days leading to the family crossing our border at a remote locale in New Mexico. It is estimated the 7 year old may have gone days without food and water prior to being detained. Malnurishment and dehydration do not occur in in the short time she had been detained. And Jakelin’s family was never held in a facility

You can either blame the father for taking her on this journey or blame no one, but it’s despicable that the media is going out of their way to blame CBP when there is 0 evidence they did anything other than their jobs and try to save her life. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 15, 2018

The people who want you arrested for letting your kid walk a dog around the block unattended suddenly place no blame on the father who dragged his daughter across a desert with no water. — RBe (@RBPundit) December 15, 2018

The intent by politicians and many in the media to default blame on our authorities, and not look into what policies lead desperate people to imperil themselves and their families, means solutions will not be found anytime soon. This death is a tragedy. The desire to politicize it by some is a travesty.