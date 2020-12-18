When it comes to showing respect for our political institutions far too many in this country do so. Yesterday was an impressive day for proper disrespect when outgoing South Carolina Representative Joe Cunningham gave his floor speech.

Regardless of political affiliation you have to appreciate someone who comes up with a very appropriate send off in Congress, decorum be damned.

👋 we updated @jiveDurkey’s voice tweet to include *automatic* captions… pic.twitter.com/0DyweXdpez — HeadlinerClip Caption (@HeadlinerClip) December 17, 2020

This is the way to do it. Okay, admittedly he did not go full-Boss, as he left the mask on and did not take a full pull from his suds, but still — impressive enough.

Cunningham was evidently intent on his send off, as he skirted a previous attempt to halt him from taking more of the brew into the chamber.

Durkin did some investigative journalism and got to the bottom of the brand that Cunningham threatened to swill from on the Congressional record.

new — a source familiar confirms that @JoeCunninghamSC's beer is Joint Resolution by @dcbrau, an IPA https://t.co/ixtIzVZf8s pic.twitter.com/cMroLP8RYp — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) December 17, 2020

There has been plenty of praise going around for the toasting departure.

nah he should’ve shotgunned it — LJWL (@ljwlmc08) December 17, 2020

Best part is when he cracked it open, this year deserves a beer. Not sure anyone in congress does but, the hell with it! He should’ve chugged it — Kelly Lauff (@pcakemama317) December 17, 2020

Brett Kavanaugh just got an idea. — Bebe Rebozo (@BB_Rebozo) December 17, 2020

Okay, we grinned over this one.

House beer caucus FTW — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) December 17, 2020

I yield the rest of my warm beer to the Congressman from Missouri…. — pturner (@bluethunder1836) December 17, 2020

SC1 needs this guy back.@JoeCunninghamSC is a baller — edward rappaport (@edrappaport) December 17, 2020

Had he done this earlier, I bet he’d still me a Member of Congress. — Corbin Casteel (@CorbinCasteel) December 17, 2020

That is something to ponder.

Bring a beer to work day…I can get behind that movement… — 🔥RJN🔥 (@RJNieder) December 17, 2020

Well with so many working from home that is becoming a daily occurrence.

(Editor’s Note: This is not to be considered an admission that beer was consumed while writing this post. It is also not a denial of such.)

Of course, there had to be a share of buzz-killing fun-vacuums when they saw this display.

This isn’t a frat house @JoeCunninghamSC—take your shenanigans home to mama. 🍺 — Mr. Brightside (@MrBrightside81) December 17, 2020

Tell me is is this the proper decorum for a state employee worker to have, a republican at the very least, any of them really… Can't make a decision drinking on the job. Should be sacked… — Lilyrose63 (@Lilyrose632) December 17, 2020

Thanks for the lecture Karen – his manager will be contacted. Also, his party is clearly indicated in the chyron showing that–…ah hell, never mind.

The Grand Ol' Party sure does love a good prop. — Ti Tanium (@TiTaniu99247796) December 17, 2020

Yea, except…

Just what America needs right now: prop comedy. — Groucho Reviews (@grouchoreviews) December 18, 2020

These days anything has to be considered an improvement. We’ll take it!