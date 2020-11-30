We detailed earlier today about a California restaurant coming up with a novel concept in a bid to stay open. Tossing the hypocritical actions of that state’s governor back in his face is a masterstroke, and in that same vein a bar in New York has its own solution.

Mac’s Public House, located on Staten Island, has concocted its own response to the toughened restrictions placed on businesses. Facing closures, due to a lack of outdoor seating, Mac’s has defied closing its doors, incurring a number of fines to this point. The owners have dreamt up a response to the actions imposed on the business.

It makes perfect sense; previous examples of Autonomous zones were respected without intervention from the local governments nor police. It is a genius move.

The authorities have taken the next step, stripping them of their license.

Co-owner Danny Presti cut a video explaining their position.

In an interview with The New York Post his partner Keith McAlerney showed neither of them is not phased by the move.

“We’re not backing down. You think you scared me by . . . saying I don’t have a license now to serve liquor now? Well guess what? That liquor license is on the wall. If that liquor license is gonna come off the wall, it’s gonna be done by Cuomo. You wanna come down here and pull that license off the wall?” 

Governor Andrew Cuomo is not taking these impertinent acts, and the reticence of law enforcement to carry out his orders, with any degree of humor, like the tin-pot dictator he fashions himself to be.

Knowing Cuomo as we have seen, he will not stand for this kind of public defiance for too much longer.

Yet he claims, in a dose of PR lip service, to be supportive of small businesses.

We think think that Presti and McAlarney should print out this tweet and present it to any law enforcement or government agents who show up at their establishment. After all, they are simply adhering to the governor’s call to have small businesses remain viable.

It is basically an order.

