To start, let us recall how the Democrats and the media have elevated Ruth Bader Ginsburg to sainted status. She was an infallible creature whose dying wishes supersede the Constitution and need to be followed to the letter in the strictest textualist fashion.

Okay, moving on now, the Democrats and the press are really somewhat displeased with Amy Coney Barrett today, in general, yes we know, but specifically also with the fact that on numerous occasions she demurred from giving direct answers. A number of times ACB refused to answer a challenge to how she would rule of a hypothetical case, before any argument has been heard.

Many in the press found this to be unacceptable.

Amy Coney Barrett won’t say if she believes Roe was wrongly decided as Scalia believed. Says “its contours” could come up before the court and says “I don’t have any agenda.” Feinstein says “it’s distressing not to get a straight answer.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 13, 2020

.@SenFeinstein asks multiple times whether she agrees with Justice Scalia's view that Roe v Wade "can and should be overturned by the Supreme Court." Judge Barrett does not give a direct answer. "I can't express views on cases or pre-commit …" pic.twitter.com/bjMEM44n78 — The Recount (@therecount) October 13, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett refuses to answer whether Roe was wrongly decided. She says because there are so many cases challenging Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey doing so would indicate to others that she "might tilt one way or another on a pending case." — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) October 13, 2020

Barrett refuses to give a straight answer on whether she agrees with Scalia (whom she clerked for) that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided. Said she can't "pre-commit" to approaching a case in a particular way. — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) October 13, 2020

It would seem as if these journalists cannot fathom how answering now would compromise a potential future court case. It would also seem they have zero frame of reference regarding judicial confirmations

.@SenFeinstein asks three times and counting: Do you agree with Justice Scalia's view that Roe v Wade was wrongly decided? Judge Barrett is refusing to answer directly. Instead, Judge Barrett says: I can't "pre-commit" and I have an "agenda" to decide cases as they come. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 13, 2020

”Refusing to answer”, they say, without a single level of recognition as to why this was the case this morning. It becomes rather amusing when these media titans who are self-described experts on court matters display an ignorance as to what ACB was resting upon with her refusals to entertain the baited questions.

good morning to everyone who is just now learning about the Ginsburg Rule. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 13, 2020

The Ginsburg Rule: "A judge sworn to decide impartially can offer no forecasts, no hints, for that would show not only disregard for the specifics of the particular case, it would display disdain for the entire judicial process."pic.twitter.com/FcpzOg21in — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 13, 2020

There you are, blue-checks — the basic reason that a judicial nominee may become evasive and non-committal to certain questions. And if you are off-balance in thinking this is a novel occurrence, here is our ally Comfortably Smug with a help video giving you a rendition of appointees doing the same.

ACB is following the Ginsburg Rule: Top Democrats support it, but now they're hypocrites pic.twitter.com/wAHiVMrgKo — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 13, 2020

Democrats heralded Joe Biden & RBG's "Ginsburg Rule" until it was used by the likes of Justice Kavanagh and Judge ACB. Democrats are now grilling ACB over how she will rule as a judge & condemning her for using the very rule they crafted. Their hypocrisy is on full display. pic.twitter.com/CDvQ6R3eV6 — Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (@GReschenthaler) October 13, 2020

Wait a tic…what was that about Joe Biden?

Ah yes, as the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Joe Biden was presiding over the confirmation of RBG. He was the one to not only lay out the guidelines for this rule but stated that is should be in effect.

RBG did answer questions where everyone already knew her answers (for example, she worked for Planned Parenthood, nobody doubted her position on Roe). But on other issues, she refused to answer… Setting a new precedent. The Ginsburg Rule https://t.co/I9c2WM5jWZ via @Heritage — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 13, 2020

So following the disturbing and despicable performance from Biden and the Democrats during the Clarence Thomas hearing, Joe felt the need to run some interference in case their own nominee was to meet the same type of unethical treatment.

So he not only coached RBG on how she would be permitted to wave off any answers she wished to avoid, he stated it was important that she do so.

“You not only have a right to choose what you will answer and not answer, but in my view you should not answer a question of what your view will be,” Biden told Ginsburg during the hearings.

Amy Coney Barrett should just refuse to answer any Democrat question in her Senate hearing by saying you’ll know my position on that after the confirmation vote She could even call it The Biden Standard — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 8, 2020

Now THIS would be something amazing for her to say. We can only dream…