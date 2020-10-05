Okay, maybe we shouldn’t listen to ALL medical experts?! With President Trump taken to Walter Reed Medical Center for precautionary treatment following his Covid-positive result the press has been all a-titter on Twitter with garbage medical hot takes.

One of the oddest however comes from an actual medical professional. Dr. James Phillips is a resident doctor — maybe — at the Walter Reed Medical Facility where President Trump was treated, and he has a curious reason to be dubious about the health and well being of the President. Did he see the President’s charts, find symptoms of distress, or note a blood test with troubling results…???

No, no – nothing as trivial as those antiquated physiological measurements. Nope, all Doc Phillips had to do was peer over the President’s Twitter account.

I know it’s not a typical indicator of illness but I’m concerned the most telling “lab value” indicating the President’s health is the # of tweets in the last 24 hours. Almost zero. It’s unprecedented, particularly as the election nears. Be wary of mimics from his staff. #COVID19 — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

Okay…then…

That sure sounds like a much more valid diagnosis than maybe checking in on his lab cultures, or such.

So, 'Dr' you have consulted with DJT medical team? Since you are expert of patients you never met.. can you give us an outline of who you spoke with that is part of his team? Did you know it is unethical to diagnose someone you have never met and post it on social media? — Kaya Routh #SaveNancysHair! (@KayaRouth) October 5, 2020

@WRBethesda Walter Reed Administration one of your attending physicians is tweeting about the health of President Trump — Տᗩᑎᗪᖇᗩ ن (@SandraSentinel) October 5, 2020

Hey Doc… since you are so concerned about staff tweeting messages for the boss, did you happen to notice a tweet from Biden come out right in the middle of the debate? I did. @beyondreasdoubt — Steve Holland (@VLM7234) October 5, 2020

Unethical.

Never Trumper.

No one asked for your opinion. — Conservatopia Mayim Chayim 🇺🇸 🍊🍊🍊🍊 (@WTPatty) October 5, 2020

This is not a random accusation being made. It seems that Doc Phillips is a rather partisan figure when it comes to dispensing his medical expertise. For starters, his header pic is an image of him appearing live on the unbiased and entirely non-partisan completely news-centered network CNN.

But that alone is not proof of a bias — it is just a strong indicator. More valid would be looking into the Doctor’s past and seeing if he harbors anything approaching a questionable stance towards the President, whom he just diagnosed in a tweet.

Go to bed, Donny. You have a country to run tomorrow. — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) August 23, 2018

Okay, well – he is a doctor, and many physicians do recommend that a good night’s rest is highly important.

Hey everyone, look over here at this controversial thing I’m saying and forget about the actual legal jeopardy being reported by EVERYONE. — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) July 20, 2018

Now this seems…less medically-based.

The amount of free press given to Doral, just because of this feign, should itself be considered as a violation. — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 20, 2019

Ummm…

Stupid Constitution. BAD! — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 20, 2019

He also has a themed response.

Are you fucking kidding me? — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) May 30, 2018

Are you fucking kidding me? House science chair: 'Get your news directly from the president' @CNN https://t.co/8cmI3yVHm6 @ScienceMarchDC — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) January 27, 2017

So okay, based on the returns on this readout it could be safely said the good doctor might need to get a prescription to address the TDS of which he appears to be suffering. But there might be some other concerns ahead for Doc Phillips.

He had a fusillade of tweets this morning concerning the Secret Service agents being locked in the hermetically sealed Presidential motorcade as he went on his waving expedition yesterday.

Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential “drive-by” just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity. — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

But then as his tweets went viral interestingly Doc Phillips scrubbed all references from his bio alleging he was connected to Walter Reed.

These tweets went viral – 120,000+ RTs – with this guy on NBC, ABC and CNN (and more) BECAUSE he had in his bio that he’s a “Walter Reed attending physician.” Today, he removed that from his bio. https://t.co/i5B4kZc9Ah — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) October 5, 2020

There could be some non-medical intrigue on the horizon for the politically-minded healthcare professional.

Update:

Our colleague from partner site RedState, @SisterToldja, found a screencap of the former bio of Dr. Phillips attesting to his Walter Reed connection, so we look less accusatory and more accurate as a result.

As @SteveKrak correctly pointed out, the "Walter Reed attending" part of @DrPhillipsMD Twitter bio is now gone. Here's what it looked like before it was scrubbed. pic.twitter.com/pTFujO9FAb — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) October 5, 2020