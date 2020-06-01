It is becoming more obvious that what we are enduring across this nation is a wholly fabricated uprising. The rapid and very organized way riots have ”spontaneously” erupted in dozens of cities has been enough, the ersatz outrage said to be over a cop-killing in Minneapolis making little sense of justification for burning down Nashville City Hall, or setting fire to St. John’s Cathedral in Washington D.C.

It has become more than blatant that Antifa coordination has been in play. The most glaring example of the organization comes in the form of stories of bricks being provided in cities across the country. Earlier today Sam showed a video of white thugs condemned by protestors for passing out bricks by car. But these convenient weapons are not merely showing up as handfuls of masonry being passed out randomly. The plotting registers when we see the large deliveries of these projectiles, in city after city.

I still have not heard from one mayor or governor stating they will open an investigation into what organization is placing pallets of bricks in cities used for the sole purpose of destruction. — Kambree (@KamVTV) May 31, 2020

Could one of the “firefighters” in the media maybe figure out who has been delivering pallets of BRICKS to ensure protests are as violent as possible??? Seems like something we should figure out… pic.twitter.com/5W3uLGUtoi — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 1, 2020

Far more than speculation – seeing this happening in multiple locations becomes extremely revealing.

#BREAKING : Pallets of bricks are seen being planted in frisco , tx right now by 121/plano pkwy there is a #blacklivesmatter #protest today #Anonymous pic.twitter.com/gVdsd1eHQp — DESERT-WXLF (@DESERTWXLF) June 1, 2020

That's roughly 6 pallets of brick. That's roughly 3600 dollars worth of brick at retail pricing. Who's paying for this? https://t.co/OvO4OS80lO — Balance (@Balance_In_Life) June 1, 2020

Looks like a set up to me… There’s ALWAYS more than meets the eye.. https://t.co/IPSRGJMwuU — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 31, 2020

Once again ANTIFA finds a “random” pallet of bricks… Where did these come from? pic.twitter.com/HEr2DmU32Q — Essential Fleccas (@fleccas) June 1, 2020

#AmericaOrTrump No construction in site but pallets of new bricks "mysteriously appear" on corners of protest cities like NYC, Fayetteville, Kansas City, and Dallas. Were they planted to stoke violence? How did they get there? https://t.co/zaSzAOMRGH pic.twitter.com/Kaus0dw4bb — claudia fernandez (@bmialeja) June 1, 2020

Frisco, TX. There have been groups organizing “protests” in Frisco for 5PM this evening. All of a sudden this shows up on the path of the “protest”. You wanna tell me this is not planned and organized now? #2A #protests2020 #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/v1GfogMTpF — Conservative Realist 🇺🇸 (@Conserv17716651) June 1, 2020

There is a focus on this activity involving law enforcement looking into the possible origins of these coincidental paver deliveries.

FBI and Government officials need to look into this. Who is being paid to deliver pallets of bricks to cities and strategically place them where riots are happening? https://t.co/Gs01TfYveo — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) May 31, 2020

So who's donating the pallets of bricks to these riot ravaged areas? Surely there's surveillance footage, and surely they arent being brought in by hand. Start checking camera footage, run license plates. pic.twitter.com/QFHgwHVz0f — Jerome Russell (@JeromeRussell5) May 31, 2020

Frisco PD has responded and investigated the report of bricks near where a planned protest is to be held. It was determined that the bricks were part of a planned HOA construction project and with permission they have been removed to be returned at a later time. pic.twitter.com/jGL1AkGy5z — Frisco Police (@FriscoPD) June 1, 2020

We have learned of & discovered stashes of bricks and rocks in & around the Plaza and Westport to be used during a riot. If you see anything like this, you can text 911 and let us know so we can remove them. This keeps everyone safe and allows your voice to continue to be heard. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 31, 2020

It is enough to make a person curious. Or, enraged. Okay, okay — it can be BOTH things.