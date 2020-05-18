The more they attempt to explain away Joe Biden’s accuser the more they expose their lying hypocrisy.

The latest strained effort comes from the predictably error-prone Jill Filipovic. She cites a New York Times piece that insists that feminism is not to be saddled with the phrase, ”Believe All Women”, because, allegedly, that has NOT been the mantra of sexual assault allegations coming from feminists.

How is that?! , you are probably asking. Well, as the claim goes, feminists were not the one who said ”ALL” — it was conservatives and those on the right who created that embellishment.

This from Susan Faludi is so important. Feminists never said "believe all women" – the right inserted the "all." Feminists said "believe women": that is, start with the assumption that women are telling the truth instead of reflexively doubting them. https://t.co/CtQ1gyCsEC — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) May 18, 2020

You can already see the entanglements being self-created here. When exactly did ”the right” make this insertion? It is a mystery, since the phrase has frequently been against the right for years now.

And, how exactly do you ”believe women” but not ”ALL women”. It is very unclear. We have to guess that as long as they believe more than one, then the term ”women” does apply…? Jill goes on to provide clarity — by blowing even more smoke over the proceedings.

You are not going to find a feminist who says "women never ever lie. Believe all women." You will find lots of feminists who say "there is a long-standing presumption that women lie about sexual violence, and we need to reverse that. Believe women." — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) May 18, 2020

Now, as she says ”lots” here take note that she provides not one example to back her claim. As for the first half of this tweet — well, Jill gets blasted out of the water with a few historical examples. To be clear — she’s blasted ALL the way out of the water.

Okay, so when Jill says ”you will not find a feminist…” she was correct — we found a whole organization of them saying so.

We still #BelieveALLSurvivors, we still believe Christine Blasey Ford, and we still believe that abusers have no place on the Supreme Court… or the White House. — Women's March (@womensmarch) July 9, 2019

Maybe – just maybe – Jill is suggesting the right infiltrated The Women’s March. It would also help their cause in deflecting away from all of that anti-Semitism. Except — it seems the right has been doing quite a bit of infiltrating.

To everyone who has come forward with #MeToo, thank you for your courage. To all survivors, know that you are not alone. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 16, 2017

The right also must wield control of the New York Times Opinion Desk. Its opinion editor Bari Weiss wrote in 2017, “The huntresses’ war cry — ‘believe all women’ — has felt like a bracing corrective to a historic injustice.”

And there is more past poisoning of that well.

Here's a gofundme entitled "We Believe ALL THE WOMEN"https://t.co/vLESHUKFxH — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) May 18, 2020

Maybe we are to surmise here that National Public Radio is a media tool of the right.

"Believe all women" has been the rallying cry of the #MeToo movement – a mantra embraced by some but dismissed by others as naive. The tension over the credibility of women is nothing new, especially in rape investigations.https://t.co/AoIiFivaG4 — NPR (@NPR) February 7, 2018

Maybe an article from 2017 not written by The Right would lend some clarity.

The only dodge they have left is in saying ”We only meant believe all SURVIVORS”. The problem with that is that term carries with it a level of proof, and that has been the entire issue all along. What the right has consistently been saying is the assumption of innocence needs to be maintained, and proof of a crime established. Only then do you have a survivor.

But Ms. Filipovic was not even making that argument; she was resting on the semantic argument behind the word ”All” — and we have all seen that being used freely the past few years.

"Feminists never said 'believe all women' – the right inserted the 'all.' Feminists said 'believe women.'" pic.twitter.com/BYz4VW02FI — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 18, 2020

Preeeeeeeee-cisely. Now, this editor will sit back and await the accusations that this is nothing more than toxic man-splaining.