It would appear journalism’s Glossary Of Interpretational Conservative Activities has a new entry. We all have seen that whenever there is a reaction to a Democrat scandal it is said Republicans ”Pounce”. Making comments about a news story that the press wants to diminish is a sign of ”conservative anger”.

Now when those on the right gather in a protest the proper reaction to this is to say they are ”Storming” the location. This was in full effect yesterday when it was seen that Open It Up protestors arrived at the state capital of Michigan.

Some might call it deeply cynical to suggest that a talking point had been sent out yesterday that anyone commenting on the protest has to say that gathering was an example of ”Storming”. (For the record, we here at Twitchy are deeply cynical. Fun-loving and lighthearted sure, but also cynical.)

If the armed protestors who stormed the state house in Michigan were black or Muslim, they'd be dead or in prison already. This is the definition of white privilege. If armed Muslims in military outfits went to a govt building to threaten legislators, they'd be shot on the spot. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) May 1, 2020

Asked if Trump's tweet in support of the Michigan protesters were specifically about people who stormed the building, McEnany responded, "The president was referencing generally that in this country you have a First Amendment right to protest." In fact, he was much more specific. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 1, 2020

Does anyone think that the gun toting protesters who stormed the Michigan state capitol today got this worked up when Flint didn’t have clean water. — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) April 30, 2020

Let’s pause for just a moment and think what is being described when they people ”stormed” the capitol building. A mad rush, frenzied activity, and a near-violent overtaking of a location seem to be the ways the picture is being painted.

Not…people standing around, calmly milling about and chanting.

Finish this sentence: “If armed Black people stormed the Michigan state capital with guns, 46-1 would be tweeting____________ and police would’ve__________” pic.twitter.com/t7OAXqHSuo — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) May 1, 2020

But hey, cannot let video of calm people not committing a single act of violence derail the narrative of ”gun-toting terrorists stormed the state capital!!!”

Just wondering how this would have played out if a group of muslim protesters armed with guns had stormed into a US legislature…https://t.co/BmYBPcCc1C — Anton Enus (@AntonEnus) May 1, 2020

If a bunch of highly armed young black men stormed the Capital in Michigan, demanding that cannabis be legalized, do you think it would be appropriate for a president to encourage them and tell the Governor to “make a deal?” — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) May 1, 2020

If you're armed and you storm a government building, you're not a "protester." You're a domestic terrorist in the midst of carrying out a terrorist attack. Law enforcement has a legal responsibility to treat you as such. No exceptions just because you're white. #MichiganProtest — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 30, 2020

The individuals who stormed the state capitol building in Michigan are not "very good people" They are armed thugs. Plain and simple pic.twitter.com/gR674AzAX3 — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) May 1, 2020

The president calls for the governor of Michigan to negotiate with a bunch of heavily armed people who stormed the Capitol and screamed at officers yesterday https://t.co/wdoIKdrgjs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2020

And so it continued with the blue-check hysteria. Funny thing about all of these claims of ‘Storming” taking place — there was never any evidence given to show this was the case.

Hi so I’m seeing a lot of people saying armed protestors “stormed” the Michigan capitol yesterday but I feel this language is incorrect. Open carry is allowed in the building and police let the protestors in. It wasn’t an armed takeover and there was no storming. — Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) May 1, 2020

Now just you wait a moment Katelyn; you are trying to suggest that people bringing guns into a building where it was legal to bring guns did so legally. They are terrorists! THEY STORMED THE BUILDING!!!!

Well…after they filed in calmly, and after they submitted to a temperature check by authorities.

Wait — what was that? That is correct. As reported by WOOD Channel 8 News police allowed a small amount of the protestors into the rotunda, restricting how many could enter, and performing temperature checks on those entering the building.

While hundreds of people were in line to go in, fewer than 300 were allowed. Michigan State Police and Capitol Police blocked protesters from getting inside the chambers, keeping the group inside the rotunda. Some were allowed onto the gallery, looking down at the Senate floor.

And yes, they checked for fevers.

As the protest moved inside, authorities took the temperature of protesters.

Officers took protestors temperatures as they entered the Capitol building in Lansing. pic.twitter.com/8sBngaYse0 — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) April 30, 2020

Being granted permission to enter in a limited amount, after waiting to have their temperature checked, now constitutes as ”storming” in the minds of our media complex.

Were we petty and shallow types here on this site we might point out that it sure appears the press saw the protest and pounced on the chance to call it a ”storming” of the capitol. It is probably a result of all of their anger.