The details were somewhat overlooked, considering that President sent tremors throughout the media this week when he announced he intended to freeze any further funding for the World Health Organization. There was an additional outfit receiving US funds that should really have raised eyebrows.

Slowly we are seeing more stories emerging that casts suspicion on the Wuhan Institute of Virology as the possible source of the COVID-19 viral outbreak. The initial theories of the consumption of bats being a possible cause of transmission are falling apart, as the species in question is not indigenous to the Wuhan region. However, the institute is known to have been studying the very bats in question for virology.

Speculation has only expanded with recent details showing photographs from inside the institute. The pictures, from 2018, have since been removed from the web but showed refrigerators with what appeared to be broken seals on their doors.

Pictures from inside the secretive #Wuhan Institute Of Virology show a broken door seal on a refrigerator used to hold 1,500 different strains of virus – including the bat #coronavirus which has jumped to humans with such devastating effect.

In the Daily Mail report is this telling passage.

Last week, this newspaper also disclosed that the institute had undertaken corona-virus experiments on bats captured more than 1,000 miles away in Yunnan, funded by a $3.7 million grant from the US government. Sequencing of the Covid-19 genome has traced it to the bats found only in those caves.

”From the US government” — really? This detail came out during a question segment on Friday during the daily coronavirus task force briefing. The President was asked directly why it was the National Institutes for Health would be channeling these funds for viral research inside of China?

”But I understand it was a number of years ago,” stated the president during his response. ”When did you hear the grant was made?” The reporter had to concede, the funding was made back in 2015.

Representative Matt Gaetz expressed his gratitude for the president’s announcement and gave a video segment of his recent appearance with Tucker Carlson.

"The Obama administration gave them a grant of $3.7 million…we will end that grant very quickly." Thank you President @realDonaldTrump and @SecAzar for committing to end this America Last grant given to labs in Wuhan by the Obama administration!

”The NIH gives this $3.7 million grant to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, they then advertise that they need coronavirus researchers and following that coronavirus erupts in Wuhan,” Gaetz explained.

It is rather revealing how little this has been reported on in the media. The press, which has been very hesitant to say anything overly critical of the Chinese government while blaming nearly every negative detail on President Trump, has been reluctant to get this story out.

Negative details involving President Barack Obama, and the Chinese government? Yea, not too likely that will receive blaring headlines from our media overlords.