As Twitchy told you earlier, President Donald Trump offered up thoughts and prayers to the victims of the YouTube shooting in San Bruno, California. It wasn’t long before Trump received criticism from the Left for failing to enact gun control legislation.

Bette Midler, however, wanted to know why Trump failed to stand up to the NRA (because, you know, everything SOMEHOW comes back to the NRA).

Mr. Trump, you know in your heart that no one needs or wants your "thoughts and prayers"…what people long for is to feel safe and secure in their schools and workplaces and houses of worship. You nearly stood up to the NRA. What changed your mind?? https://t.co/CoUdguVmdm — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) April 3, 2018

Hmm. Could it be the 5.5 MILLION members the NRA represents?

Midler’s followers (who are obviously super liberal) were quick to jump in and answer the question on Trump’s behalf. And, as you could have guessed, most of the answers had to do with money.

I can answer that. He has no spine and cares only about himself. — Bonnie & Tracey (@tlc152) April 3, 2018

What changed his mind? 30 million dollars and Putin. — Rebel Rebel 🇺🇸 (@JuanaLaLoca777) April 3, 2018

Oh. Right. The Left is still on the Russia collusion theory.

*eye roll*

Money, money, money…that's all it ever is. — Christy Labonte (@ChristyL17) April 3, 2018

@BetteMidler what changed Trumps' mind about the NRA? $$$$$$$$$$$$ — Theresa (@teriamore2come) April 3, 2018

.@BetteMidler In fact-checking your tweet, we have found zero evidence behind your contention that Mr. Trump even has a heart. #FakeNews — Robert Grayson (@graysonisms) April 3, 2018

Oh, right. Republicans fail to have hearts because we want policy based on facts and logic, not emotion.

Trump is a dumb cow — Edward OZ 🏳️‍🌈 (@itsedwardoz) April 3, 2018

What an original insult.

pic.twitter.com/UHsq7kdD0y — Hot Air Donald, a MOUTHY PRIMADONNA (@SoDoSlayer) April 3, 2018

Serious question: why does the left always resort to “f*ck [insert whatever they hate]”? Why can’t they demand something without cursing?

Maybe Comrade #Putin didn't give him permission to stand up to the NRA. A man's gotta do what a man's told to do by his Russian handlers. #potus #putinspuppet — Jeff Janelle (@jeffers1970) April 3, 2018

His mind is like jello. It changes form to fit the situation. There is no way to prediction what form the jello will take until the “container” appears. — Kenneth Barovsky (@kbarovsky) April 3, 2018

Translation: The Left assumes Trump is easily swayed by whoever he surrounds himself with and has no original thoughts of his own.

BETTER QUESTION!!!!!!Can YouTube now take legal action AGAINST the NRA for INCITING VIOLENCE TOWARD YOUTUBE? Let’s see what a company with enough $$ to take on the nra directly can do…?…just a thought. — T.M.A.Z (@evil156777) April 3, 2018

OFFS. You have GOT to be kidding.

That's an awesome thought. Come on @YouTube show them what your made of — C and J LOL Factory (@CnJLOLFactory) April 3, 2018

Here’s hoping 🤞 I’d love to see the nra have to buck up for all their crap. — T.M.A.Z (@evil156777) April 3, 2018

Lol. No way, no how. You really think everyone with a gun is an NRA member? I'm not an NRA supporter or gun owner but this is really just dumb — jeff cellucci (@skyart66) April 3, 2018

Doesn't matter. Follow the trail. Did the shooter have a licence? How did they obtain the gun? NRA has their hands in all of those procedures. This is why we need stronger gun regulations. — C and J LOL Factory (@CnJLOLFactory) April 3, 2018

If you want to be technical, then Everytown for Gun Safety had their hand in this too because they have their hands in gun policy as well. So should YouTube also sue them?

At least there were people with enough common sense to question Midler.

You know Ms.Midler,

Regardless of how you feel about the President. It does our country zero good to be counterproductive. Working together would help us a lot more. Just sayin… — amy bk (@gypz4life) April 3, 2018

BINGO.

@BetteMidler I love you but this was a problem long before trump and will probably be one long after. So please, just stop spreading the bs — horror nerd (@SecHandDogsMom) April 3, 2018

Exactly. Acting like these shootings suddenly started happening when Trump took office is stupid.

What makes you think he nearly stood up to the nra? Not even close. — Tim Griffin (@tkgriffi) April 3, 2018

Obama had a majority in the house and senate and passed nothing yet you rant against current prez cause your and ideologue. Dam shame you hate America…go follow Matt Damon and move out. — Tony (@irvghostface) April 3, 2018

BURRRRNNN.