Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) is one of the most outspoken proponents of gun control. She’s quick to blame Republicans for EVERYTHING related to “gun violence.”

Feinstein was quick to say Republicans continually block the Center for Disease Control from treating gun violence as a public health problem. Except there’s just one problem….the CDC did a study on gun violence back in 2013.

The CDC researches ALL leading causes of death in America EXCEPT for gun violence. It’s ridiculous that Republicans have blocked the CDC from treating gun violence as a public health problem since 1996. We MUST allow the CDC to do its job properly! https://t.co/mOPEG8lIaN — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) March 19, 2018

And NRA Spokeswoman Dana Loesch wasn’t going to let the Senator forget that she was down right WRONG.

This was done under the previous Democrat president, Senator. Here are the results: https://t.co/X8pfrLKAKE https://t.co/01HgpKXjq6 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 20, 2018

Maybe it’s a sign that Feinstein should just, oh, you know, retire?

Nothing to read here Democratic Socialist … This report is full of facts, and y'all don't comprehend facts. #MAGA #NRA — Stephen Rodwell Sr. (@srod409) March 20, 2018

Wikipedia states the CDC as a source for its statistics on gun violence. Diane is a piece of furniture that needs to go. https://t.co/C0ATEt5gJA — Seth Fuller ⛳️🏌 (@sfuller94) March 20, 2018

