Democrats and gun control advocates keep repeating the same old, tired and worn out talking points. Their latest go-to phrase? That NRA members are “terrorists” or that the NRA as a whole is a “terrorist organization.”

NRA Spokeswoman Dana Loesch wanted to set the record straight for those who keep perpetuating that stereotype. And (as always) she was spot on.

It’s especially disheartening and, quite frankly, disgusting, that this narrative is continually being pushed. What do you say to the millions of veterans who make up the NRA, that they fought terrorists and they themselves are terrorists too?

Trending

Whaaaat?

Someone needs to educate these people on what lobbyists and spokespeople are because there is a CLEAR difference.

There’s a difference between NRA and NRA-ILA. Dana is the spokesperson for NRA, which represents members. ILA is the legislative lobbying arm.

And, since anti-gunners were so triggered, Dana had to (sadly) repeat herself.

Tags: dana loeschNational Rifle AssociationNRA