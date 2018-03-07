Democrats and gun control advocates keep repeating the same old, tired and worn out talking points. Their latest go-to phrase? That NRA members are “terrorists” or that the NRA as a whole is a “terrorist organization.”

NRA Spokeswoman Dana Loesch wanted to set the record straight for those who keep perpetuating that stereotype. And (as always) she was spot on.

It’s unproductive and disingenuous to smear millions of innocent American parents as “child murderers” or “terrorists” simply because their choice of protecting their families is different from yours. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 8, 2018

It’s especially disheartening and, quite frankly, disgusting, that this narrative is continually being pushed. What do you say to the millions of veterans who make up the NRA, that they fought terrorists and they themselves are terrorists too?

No no see, we don't blame gun owners, we blame you. NRA lobbyists and spokesholes. — Made of the Cosmos (@madeofthecosmos) March 8, 2018

Whaaaat?

I’m not a lobbyist. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 8, 2018

Someone needs to educate these people on what lobbyists and spokespeople are because there is a CLEAR difference.

No, Dana, although YOU personally may not be a registered lobbyist, the organization that you work for and are the "face" for IS. Let's not have this debate again tonight. You work for a gun lobby organization which uses your face to sell their agenda. https://t.co/CEYxkWGbMd — GayGuyWithAnOpinion (@NeptuneDMB) March 8, 2018

There’s a difference between NRA and NRA-ILA. Dana is the spokesperson for NRA, which represents members. ILA is the legislative lobbying arm.

I represent members, not lobbyists. Millions of them, in fact, many who are moms and dads. Hate is a serious thing, so please get the reason for it correct. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 8, 2018

And, since anti-gunners were so triggered, Dana had to (sadly) repeat herself.