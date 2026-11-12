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John Thune Won’t Stop Talking, Says ‘We’re Going to Leave It All on the Field’

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 12, 2026 5:00 PM
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John Thune Won’t Stop Talking, Says ‘We’re Going to Leave It All on the Field’
Fuzzy Chimp

Soon-to-be-former Senate Majority Leader John Thune has been posting to X quite a bit since Democrats took back the Senate last Tuesday. As we reported, he gave a bit of a post-Election Day pep talk, saying, "I’m proud of our team and everything we’ve done for the American people, and I’m looking forward to the important work we have in front of us over the next few months. As we head into 2027, Senate Republicans will not stand idly by as the far-left, socialist wing of the Democrat Party attempts to unwind everything we’ve done." He earned a beating in the replies for that one, only to follow it up with a clip from Fox News in which he said, "I’m humbled and honored to lead Senate Republicans through the 120th Congress, and I’m ready for the fight."

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On Wednesday, Thune posted a four-minute video of a floor speech that we don't expect anyone to sit through. Fortunately, he quoted his own best bits in the post, saying that there's more work to be done in the next two months, "and we are going to leave it all on the field."

As this editor said on Wednesday, Thune is the perfect RINO. He seems much more comfortable being in the minority.

Mollie Hemingway put it bluntly:

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The guy is just so tone-deaf. In case he missed it, his lack of action and refusal to fight to pass President Trump's agenda cost us the Senate.

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Thune had two years with a Republican White House, House, and Senate, but now that Congress is lost, he's going to leave it all on the field in the weeks he has left. Why won't he shut up? He must enjoy being ratioed as much as he seems to love losing the election.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JOHN THUNE | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SENATE

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