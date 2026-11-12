John Thune Won’t Stop Talking, Says ‘We’re Going to Leave It All on the Field’

Soon-to-be-former Senate Majority Leader John Thune has been posting to X quite a bit since Democrats took back the Senate last Tuesday. As we reported, he gave a bit of a post-Election Day pep talk, saying, "I’m proud of our team and everything we’ve done for the American people, and I’m looking forward to the important work we have in front of us over the next few months. As we head into 2027, Senate Republicans will not stand idly by as the far-left, socialist wing of the Democrat Party attempts to unwind everything we’ve done." He earned a beating in the replies for that one, only to follow it up with a clip from Fox News in which he said, "I’m humbled and honored to lead Senate Republicans through the 120th Congress, and I’m ready for the fight."

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On Wednesday, Thune posted a four-minute video of a floor speech that we don't expect anyone to sit through. Fortunately, he quoted his own best bits in the post, saying that there's more work to be done in the next two months, "and we are going to leave it all on the field."

I hope everyone is ready to run through the tape, because there’s more work to be done in the 119th Congress. And we are going to leave it all on the field. https://t.co/BhkBWl2NeS — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) November 11, 2026

You’ve got to be kidding me. — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) November 11, 2026

As this editor said on Wednesday, Thune is the perfect RINO. He seems much more comfortable being in the minority.

Mollie Hemingway put it bluntly:

The very survival of the Republican Party may rest on John Thune not being Senate Minority Leader. The situation is absolutely that dire. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 11, 2026

@MZHemingway @julie_kelly2 Aren’t you a day late in posting this? — Hownow (@EmJay72159508) November 11, 2026

Senate GOP Conference Rule 1 says elections are to take place "at the beginning of each Congress, or within one week thereafter." Thune should announce they'll rehold elections in compliance with the rules this time (and announce honorably, like Johnson, he's not running). — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune It didn’t have to be this way, John. If you’d have listened … — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune Leaving it all on the field means passing the SAVE America Act to secure the 2028 elections. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune Yeah ALL the work you did NOT do because you were on break. — Constance Crane 🇺🇸 (@TrackingFires) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune You have held us back. You lost our country for us. That is on you. Resign. — Brad (@BradTakesOn) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune No one believes you. You had the majority and you failed to act. You gave away the Senate to the communists. — Joshua (@RealJoshPerry) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune You have to be fucking joking with these posts. You can’t be serious. — Z (@insatiablevine) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune The democrats are going to nuke the filibuster within minutes of being sworn in. Why won’t you fight for us? — JamieLoves47 (@jamielane4547) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune We deserve a refund for your salary. — suzy (@Suzy_1776) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune How did a star athlete in college turn out to be such a bitch for the people looting and destroying his own country? — DodgerWing (@DodgerWing) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune You said you would work nights and weekends passing President Trump's agenda 2 years ago when you were gifted the leadership. Too bad you hate the President so much, you were willing to throw America under the bus. Stop acting like you care now. — Amy Woodward (@MAGAGirl65) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune If you and your merry band of feckless senators didn't "leave it all on the field" for the past two years, you're sure as s**t not going to do it now. — Victory or Death 🇺🇸 (@IncognitoMeems) November 11, 2026

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@LeaderJohnThune 96 likes and 1,400 replies. That says it all. Thune is uniquely responsible for blocking the Republican mandate. Disasterous leadership. — Vox Unpopuli (@VUnpopuli) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune Congrats! You lead the most unproductive US Senate in 40 years. You're a traitor to your nation, and its voting electorate. You're despised by all those on the left and right of the political spectrum. Like you, the traitor Benedict Arnold, was also loathed by BOTH sides. — Fibonacci112358 (@APerfectRatio) November 11, 2026

The guy is just so tone-deaf. In case he missed it, his lack of action and refusal to fight to pass President Trump's agenda cost us the Senate.

@LeaderJohnThune Read the room already!!!!! — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune You had 2 years to leave it on the field you stupid ass. — SFDelta (@SFDeltaActual) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune 2 years wasted and you think the last 50 some days is going to be some sort of resounding victory for you? My guy, you have done absolutely nothing besides blame “algorithms” for your failures. The fact that you were voted to be the minority leader is beyond comprehension. — Brandon St. Randy (@thegnarlyCortez) November 11, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune You are personally responsible for the condition of Congress. Why weren't you working the LAST TWO FUCKING YEARS YOU TWAT. — Mark (@SaltWater651) November 12, 2026

@LeaderJohnThune You haven’t showed up to the field yet. You are pathetic. — ALOHA - MAGA American - America First 🇺🇸 (@AlohaHa59067534) November 11, 2026

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@LeaderJohnThune Helpful hint: "run through the tape" is an allusion to winning, a subject about which you are apparently an empty vessel — Mark Edward (@MarkEdwardFTW) November 11, 2026

Thune had two years with a Republican White House, House, and Senate, but now that Congress is lost, he's going to leave it all on the field in the weeks he has left. Why won't he shut up? He must enjoy being ratioed as much as he seems to love losing the election.

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