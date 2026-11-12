ABC's World News Tonight Didn't Think Something About the Attempted Hijacking Was Worth Mentioning

On Monday, a man was arrested on a United Airlines flight after he stormed the cockpit and claimed to have a bomb. The suspect is in custody, and there's even more to the story:

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NEW: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that a suspect arrested on a Newark to New Orleans United flight last night for allegedly storming the cockpit and claiming to have a bomb, leading to United putting out a hijack alert for the plane, is a 2x previously deported Honduran illegal alien. Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto was arrested by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office once the flight landed at MSY (New Orleans airport) and he has been charged with felony bomb threat, terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct. Per DHS - Gomez-Alberto crossed the Texas border illegally in 2011 and was deported, then illegally re-entered through the New Mexico border in 2014 and was deported a second time. He illegally re-entered the country a third time in 2019, was arrested by Border Patrol, but was released from custody after an immigration judge ordered his release. He is currently being held without bond by law enforcement in Louisiana. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 11, 2026

"Per DHS - Gomez-Alberto crossed the Texas border illegally in 2011 and was deported, then illegally re-entered through the New Mexico border in 2014 and was deported a second time. He illegally re-entered the country a third time in 2019, was arrested by Border Patrol, but was released from custody after an immigration judge ordered his release."

According to the Daily Wire, the illegal was released from custody because he claimed to be trans. Yep, you can't make this stuff up.

Something else you can't make up is the mainstream media's selective reporting. Often signs of media bias are found in what they choose not to report. Guess what part of this story wasn't mentioned on ABC's World News Tonight:

Tuesday's 'World News Tonight' covered the shocking attempted hijacking of a United Airlines flight from Newark to New Orleans, but not only did Ike Ejiochi wait until the very last sentence to name the suspect (LAZY writing), but he left out one fact: He's an illegal alien https://t.co/MWWzlN5w0C — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 12, 2026

We can't claim to be shocked.

“He left out one fact: He's an illegal alien” — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 12, 2026

Ah, "journalism."

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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