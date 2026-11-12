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ABC's World News Tonight Didn't Think Something About the Attempted Hijacking Was Worth Mentioning

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 12, 2026 12:55 PM
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ABC's World News Tonight Didn't Think Something About the Attempted Hijacking Was Worth Mentioning
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On Monday, a man was arrested on a United Airlines flight after he stormed the cockpit and claimed to have a bomb. The suspect is in custody, and there's even more to the story:

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"Per DHS - Gomez-Alberto crossed the Texas border illegally in 2011 and was deported, then illegally re-entered through the New Mexico border in 2014 and was deported a second time. He illegally re-entered the country a third time in 2019, was arrested by Border Patrol, but was released from custody after an immigration judge ordered his release."

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According to the Daily Wire, the illegal was released from custody because he claimed to be trans. Yep, you can't make this stuff up. 

Something else you can't make up is the mainstream media's selective reporting. Often signs of media bias are found in what they choose not to report. Guess what part of this story wasn't mentioned on ABC's World News Tonight: 

We can't claim to be shocked. 

Ah, "journalism."

*****

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics BORDER PATROL | DHS | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TERRORISM

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