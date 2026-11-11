Daily Wire: Migrant Who Attempted to Hijack a Plane Granted Asylum Based on Claim of Being Trans

Fox News' Bill Melugin reports that a man who illegally reentered the country in 2019 but was released by an immigration judge was arrested on Monday night for storming the cockpit of a United Airlines flight, claiming to have a bomb.

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NEW: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that a suspect arrested on a Newark to New Orleans United flight last night for allegedly storming the cockpit and claiming to have a bomb, leading to United putting out a hijack alert for the plane, is a 2x previously deported Honduran illegal alien. Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto was arrested by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office once the flight landed at MSY (New Orleans airport) and he has been charged with felony bomb threat, terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct. Per DHS - Gomez-Alberto crossed the Texas border illegally in 2011 and was deported, then illegally re-entered through the New Mexico border in 2014 and was deported a second time. He illegally re-entered the country a third time in 2019, was arrested by Border Patrol, but was released from custody after an immigration judge ordered his release. He is currently being held without bond by law enforcement in Louisiana. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 11, 2026

The post continues:

… alien. Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto was arrested by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office once the flight landed at MSY (New Orleans airport) and he has been charged with felony bomb threat, terroristic threats, and disorderly conduct. Per DHS - Gomez-Alberto crossed the Texas border illegally in 2011 and was deported, then illegally re-entered through the New Mexico border in 2014 and was deported a second time. He illegally re-entered the country a third time in 2019, was arrested by Border Patrol, but was released from custody after an immigration judge ordered his release. He is currently being held without bond by law enforcement in Louisiana.

That's what we knew as of Tuesday evening. Daily Wire immigration reporter Jennie Taer had some additional information to add to the story on Wednesday:

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: The migrant accused of attempting to hijack a United Airlines flight this week claimed to be transgender to get a “fast pass” into the U.S.,@realDailyWire has learned. His trans claim is what allowed the suspect to stay in the country after two prior deportations: https://t.co/7U5UsVqyjj — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) November 11, 2026

That's why the immigration judge let him go after two prior deportations? Taer reports:

The illegal immigrant who allegedly tried to hijack a United Airlines flight this week was allowed to stay in the United States after two deportations by claiming to be transgender, a law enforcement source told The Daily Wire. Honduran man Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto said he had a bomb when he tried to storm the cockpit of United Flight 2174, which departed from Newark to New Orleans on Monday night. It was later revealed that he crossed the Southern border illegally once in 2011 and again in 2014, getting removed from the United States each time before making a third successful attempt to enter the country. On his third attempt to enter, which occurred at the port of entry in San Ysidro, California, in 2019, Gomez-Alberto claimed to have a fear of returning to his home country and was allowed to argue his case before a judge, according to the source. That case centered around his claim of being transgender, which he said placed a target on his back at home. He was granted asylum in 2020 based on his claim of being persecuted for being transgender. At one point, he also told federal authorities he was HIV positive and that he was an avid marijuana user.

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He hasn't put a lot of work into looking like a woman. Kudos to The Daily Wire for not referring to the hijacker as "she."

They're gaming our system We know they're gaming our system They know we know they're gaming our system We know they know we know they're gaming our system... — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 11, 2026

@awstar11 Nobody is more evil in this whole thing than the immigration activists and lawyers who flooded the asylum system with millions of applicants with obviously bullshit asylum claims, making it impossible to actually identify legitimate asylum cases. — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) November 11, 2026

@JennieSTaer @realDailyWire Hijacker: I’m trans, HIV positive and an avid marijuana user. Democrats: You had me at trans. — Squonkistador (@Squonkistador) November 11, 2026

@JennieSTaer @realDailyWire Like the guy who was trying to claim asylum because he was gay man from a Muslim country. When ICE caught up to him he was married to a woman and they had 2 children. Either he was fake gay or fake married. — Toni (@toni_novakowski) November 11, 2026

@JennieSTaer @realDailyWire Im beyond sick of this lunacy. We are NOT a serious country. Ready to be raptured the fuck outta here. — Jellybean (@Jellybean4777) November 11, 2026

@JennieSTaer @realDailyWire So that's how he got on a plane... He was granted asylum and likely had some documentation that allowed him to move freely. Previously deported, learned how to play the system. — Hec210 (@HecR210) November 11, 2026

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@JennieSTaer @realDailyWire Yeah, I can see the woman in him — Georgios Papadopoulos (@gp_georgios) November 11, 2026

@JennieSTaer @MZHemingway @realDailyWire Then remove his testicles and deport him. — David Brian Lasher (@brian_lash3717) November 11, 2026

@JennieSTaer @realDailyWire Him, trans? Yeah right — Bulldogmom22 (@Sbarone1723841) November 11, 2026

@JennieSTaer @realDailyWire Use the catchphrases and keywords of the Left in order to gain access and destroy the civilization the Left takes for granted. It's all a bit perfect. — jeebus (@jeebus2122) November 11, 2026

@JennieSTaer @realDailyWire God dammit, why can’t I ever get on these planes? I would love to get one chance to get on a plane with these people. I don’t fly again until right before Christmas. 😕 — Saguaro86 (@saguaro86) November 11, 2026

@JennieSTaer @realDailyWire We are idiots. — Daphne Knows 🇺🇲 (@RunawayBoomer) November 11, 2026

@JennieSTaer @realDailyWire @grok is this accurate. — drfous (@drfous) November 11, 2026

According to Grok, "The specific claim that a transgender asylum grant in 2020 let him stay comes only from a Daily Wire exclusive citing an anonymous law enforcement source; it has not been independently verified by DHS statements or other major reports." The story is still entirely believable, though.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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