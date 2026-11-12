Dire Education: Student Forced to Endure Lefty Professor’s Mind-Numbing Strumming and Screeching

College is expensive, but more and more people realize the ‘education’ you get is not worth the cost. It’s especially infuriating to pay a fortune to be exposed to a leftist professor’s rambling and skewed worldview. One student discovered it can be even worse. Why? That loony teacher also has a guitar and thinks she can sing.

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This is insane. (WATCH)

“I pay money to go to this college.” Students are paying tens of thousands in tuition at the University of Michigan for this. Dr. Laura Yakas teaches “Engaging Social Justice, Diversity, and Oppression in Social Work.” In class she sings songs about how horrible America is. This is what people mean when they say universities have become ideological indoctrination camps. Parents and taxpayers are funding it. Graduates are leaving with debt and this. This woman needs to be fired! — Justin Barclay (@MrJustinBarclay) November 11, 2026

(post continues) ...This is what people mean when they say universities have become ideological indoctrination camps. Parents and taxpayers are funding it. Graduates are leaving with debt and this. This woman needs to be fired!

She’s literally treating it as if she’s babysitting kindergartens…. — Michael T Megois (@MMegois5778) November 11, 2026

The last time I had a teacher sing and play a song for me like this was kindergarten — Kernel Forbin (@forbin_kernel) November 11, 2026

That’s not fair. Those elementary school teachers could actually carry a tune.

Coming face-to-face with a crazed ‘academic’ is scary. Posters say their faces are always a dead giveaway.

That moment you realize you’re going into debt for the next few decades to be sung to about how you’re racist by an insufferable liberal pic.twitter.com/Dsb7TCMH4y — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 11, 2026

They always have the crazy eyes — Maggie May (@MaggieMayNY) November 11, 2026

Always the 👀 — Justin Barclay (@MrJustinBarclay) November 11, 2026

It’s amazing how the eyes reveal their blind ignorance and hatred.

Wow, her curriculum also offers a glimpse into her madness.

literally nothing in that document translates to a real world that normal people live in



it is entirely pseudoscience — Turd Ocasio-Ferguson (@cromag80) November 11, 2026

Mental illness pride. Add another color and stripe to the flag — TesoroDelRe (@TesoriDeiRe) November 11, 2026

What color would that be? Calico? Polka dots?

Commenters say schools are just padding degree requirements with useless, leftist slop.

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Parents and students are paying Michigan tuition for a social justice singalong. Really? — Rust Belt Rooster (@RustBeltRooster) November 11, 2026

The big problem with these "universities" today is, you go to school to get a job degree in some specialty and probably 1/3 of your classes have nothing to do with your specialty, they are just cultural programming, steeped in Marxism. — StanL (@Stoshpolitics) November 11, 2026

i can't imagine having to take out loans just to get sang at about how evil you are for being white, colleges are such a scam these days — harry potter and the domestic assault allegations (@nikoncooldix) November 11, 2026

The humiliation is the point. Save your money and your sanity. Trade schools are a better investment.

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