DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Dire Education: Student Forced to Endure Lefty Professor’s Mind-Numbing Strumming and Screeching

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 12, 2026 5:30 PM
Advertisement
Dire Education: Student Forced to Endure Lefty Professor’s Mind-Numbing Strumming and Screeching
Meme

College is expensive, but more and more people realize the ‘education’ you get is not worth the cost. It’s especially infuriating to pay a fortune to be exposed to a leftist professor’s rambling and skewed worldview. One student discovered it can be even worse. Why? That loony teacher also has a guitar and thinks she can sing. 

Advertisement

This is insane. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...This is what people mean when they say universities have become ideological indoctrination camps.

Parents and taxpayers are funding it. Graduates are leaving with debt and this.

This woman needs to be fired!

That’s not fair. Those elementary school teachers could actually carry a tune.

Coming face-to-face with a crazed ‘academic’ is scary. Posters say their faces are always a dead giveaway.

Recommended
Hot Take: MAGAs Are Saying Rep.-Elect Nancy Lacore Doesn’t Outrank Secretary Pete Hegseth Brett T. The Media Thought They Had a 'Gotcha' — Then Pete Hegseth Showed Them What Leadership Looks Like Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It’s amazing how the eyes reveal their blind ignorance and hatred.

Wow, her curriculum also offers a glimpse into her madness.

What color would that be? Calico? Polka dots?

Commenters say schools are just padding degree requirements with useless, leftist slop.

Advertisement

The humiliation is the point. Save your money and your sanity. Trade schools are a better investment.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ACADEMIA | EDUCATION | MICHIGAN | STUDENT LOANS | WOKE | SOCIALISM

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Hot Take: MAGAs Are Saying Rep.-Elect Nancy Lacore Doesn’t Outrank Secretary Pete Hegseth

Hot Take: MAGAs Are Saying Rep.-Elect Nancy Lacore Doesn’t Outrank Secretary Pete Hegseth

Brett T.
The Media Thought They Had a 'Gotcha' — Then Pete Hegseth Showed Them What Leadership Looks Like

The Media Thought They Had a 'Gotcha' — Then Pete Hegseth Showed Them What Leadership Looks Like

Grateful Calvin
Well, Well, Well: Ro Khanna Seems to Have Sold His Nvidia Stock at a VERY Convenient Time

Well, Well, Well: Ro Khanna Seems to Have Sold His Nvidia Stock at a VERY Convenient Time

Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos