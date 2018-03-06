On Monday, NRATV released a new video of Spokeswoman Dana Loesch telling the mainstream media that their time is almost up. The whole purpose of the video was to let those in the legacy media know that people are tired of them being partisan and pushing their political ideology as “news” and “facts.”

Parkland shooting survivor Sarah Chadwick decided to make a parody video similar to Loesch’s and people quickly applauded her.

"To every spokeswoman with an hourglass who uses free speech to alter and undermine what our flag represents…Your Time is running out. The clock starts now."

–@sarahchad_ #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/k29FB2vHPI — Sarah Chadwick// #NEVERAGAIN (@sarahchad_) March 6, 2018

How does Dana use free speech to “alter and undermine what our flag represents?”

And what does the flag represent to you, Ms. Chadwick?

@DLoesch I told you we have our own hourglass too — Sarah Chadwick// #NEVERAGAIN (@sarahchad_) March 6, 2018

Awesome. You went to the store and bought one. They’re really not that difficult to find, you know.

@Emma4Change wanted people to know she was the boom mic girl. While we’re on the subject, I was lighting director! — Diego Pfeiffer #NEVERAGAIN (@firepfeiffer1) March 6, 2018

So this is all fun and games for you guys. Got it.

please let it be known that i was the boom operator for this https://t.co/QBPhTsVNt9 — Emma González (@Emma4Change) March 6, 2018

🙌🏻y’all continue to inspire. I’ll be walking out with the students at the high school where I work on the 14th, two days after I attend lockdown training. — Katie MacBride (@msmacb) March 6, 2018

So taxpayers are paying you to protest. Awesome.

Sarah, stand tall and keep going forward. Dont let anything distract you. You young people are going to put America back on track. We are with you. Keep putting one foot in front of the other, step by step, and never lose sight of the goal. 💞💖👍👍 — My Info Carol Mauro (@Carmauro10) March 6, 2018

Not everyone agrees with what they’re pushing for.

YIKES.

This is brilliant, Sarah, and that little look at the fade is spectacular. Take that, @DLoesch! You all will leave them in shreds on the floor. — Paul Slansky (@slansky) March 6, 2018

Pretty sure Dana can handle being insulted by a few teenagers. She’s had crazy stalkers in her past, which caused her to move. This is just a video.

Every houseglass spokeswoman

who is paid by gun-corps

to divide us from SOME of

our fellow citizens

Your Time is running out.

The clock has started. — Quatrain Gleam (@QuatrainGleam) March 6, 2018

Gun corporations aren’t dividing us. People WANT to utilize their Second Amendment. That’s what gun control advocates fail to understand. They think gun manufacturers are just in it for the money. Apparently protecting a Constitutional right means nothing.

My daughter is a teacher and will walk along with her class. Dad will be walking along too God help anyone who tries to intimidate these kids or my daughter — frameofmindpics (@jmontenieri) March 6, 2018

Oh, great. Another taxpayer-funded protestor.

Powerful! Moving! #SpeakTruthToTyranny and children, please be aware that NPR has exposed the NRA as a Russian puppet! Russian is profiting from the deaths of innocent Americans. — Lola Wantz (@Nowheremaam) March 6, 2018

LOLOLOL.

The NRA isn’t a “Russian puppet.” Just because NRA members disagree with you doesn’t mean that we’ve been hijacked.

YOU should REALLY focus YOUR energy on the — @browardsheriff ‘s office — ya’ know, the individuals who FAILED to enter the building to — SAVE LIVES!! Guns don’t kill people, people kill people — 🙄 — #LOCKTHEMUP – 🗝 (@LauraRobbins__) March 6, 2018

That would make TOO much sense.