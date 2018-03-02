Last week, Meghan McCain slammed CPAC for allowing attendees to boo her father’s name when President Trump mentioned Sen. John McCain’s (R-Z) vote against Obamacare.

Matt Schlapp, the Chairman of the American Conservative Union (ACU), which puts on CPAC, appeared on “The View” Friday to discuss this very topic.

Meghan McCain questions CPAC chair @mschlapp over treatment of her father at the conference while he's suffering from brain cancer: Why can't there "be a modicum of respect for my family at this moment?" pic.twitter.com/S49pYlXfQv — ABC News (@ABC) March 2, 2018

Come on, Meghan. REALLY? Your dad doesn’t need you fighting his battles for him. He has been politics a LONG time. Criticism is part of the job.

I cannot believe this girl gets on television everyday to complain that people don’t love her family enough. She needs a therapist and a journal. — BrilliantBad&Boujee (@LOfficielEbony) March 2, 2018

OUCH.

That’s quite the start though.

again megan only cares when her family is involved. damn the rest. — Marine Zograbyan (@TAINTEDLUVV) March 2, 2018

She seems to be taking this rather personally.

So @ABC is a platform for Meghan McCain to sort out her family's feuds now? #media #culture — Luxe Chronicles (@LuxeChronicles) March 2, 2018

If he can't be treated like any other politician he should quit. — Creationman (@creationman46) March 2, 2018

Everyone’s feet should be held the fire. EVERYONE.

Sorry @MeghanMcCain – people at #CPAC2018 were booing the senator for his vote, not his history of service or his battle against cancer. Don’t use cancer as a shield to protect lying about voting. — Vikas Mittal (@vikasmittal) March 2, 2018

Those of us in the Republican Party know that Senator McCain is a war hero. None of us question that. But we’re allowed to question his policies. That’s part of the job description of being an elected official.

Because he refuses to retire. If he wants to keep his seat he has to take everything that comes with it. If he is too ill to handle critics, he is too ill to vote on policy that affects all of us. — Paleo Libertarian (@bolderthanu) March 2, 2018

It’s all or none in the game of politics.

If he can't do his job, retire. Why does he get special treatment when there are millions working while ill to pay the bills? — Logic Politics (@Logic_Politics) March 2, 2018

True.

Tough spot @mschlapp, very tough spot. Again, we are faced with the great life issue of macro vs micro: We can respect the person but disagree with positions. Problem I have is I noticed that we on the right struggle with these issues; not so much on the left. — Genaro Pedroarias (@GPedroarias) March 2, 2018

This is definitely true. The conservative movement could use this as an opportunity for self-reflection.