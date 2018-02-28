Earlier today, President Donald Trump made a comment about how the government should take away someone’s guns if they may have a mental illness and then worry about due process later

NRA Spokeswoman Dana Loesch appeared on Fox News to talk about what Trump said. And, not surprisingly, the NRA is at odds with Trump on this issue.

Exactly. Our Founding Fathers wanted to make sure people’s rights were protected.

Trending

She’s a powerhouse.

Sadly, you’re probably right.

Of course, the lefties had to get in on the action.

The Fifth Amendment says no person “shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”

No one is talking about an armed rebellion. That’s just your interpretation of things.

Glad you’re getting entertainment out of it. You should be concerned about the lack of due process for ANY American in this said situation.

You can’t compare the NRA to big Pharma and tobacco. Neither one of those are Constitutionally-protected rights.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: dana loeschDonald TrumpFox News ChannelNational Rifle AssociationNRA