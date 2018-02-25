Parkland shooting survivor and gun control activist David Hogg appeared on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” with Brian Stelter. Hogg focused on the power of the NRA and, specifically, NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch.

Hogg got a handful of information incorrect.

He called Loesch the NRA’s CEO, when she’s not. She’s their Spokeswoman.

He said Loesch owns Congressmen, which is false. Hogg believes that because the NRA donated to Second Amendment-supporting legislators that suddenly they’re being bought off by the gun group.

Hogg also said Loesch doesn’t care about children’s lives, yet she has two children of her own.

Watch the video for yourself:

Parkland student survivor and activist David Hogg criticizes NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch: "She owns these congressmen. She can get them to do things. It's just she doesn't care about these children's lives" https://t.co/cfOvcjtoDq https://t.co/rOqG9HzvhF — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) February 25, 2018

Conservative Christian pundit Carmine Sabia was quick to call out Brian Stelter for failing to press Hogg more on his beliefs and claims.

This is insane. I just listened to two minutes of David Hogg on "Reliable Sources," TY @RAMRANTS, and he has no idea what he is talking about. He thinks @DLoesch owns the NRA has passed gun legislation and sells guns. None of that is true. He went unchallenged by @BrianStelter. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 25, 2018

The NRA can’t pass legislation because they’re not the Congressional body. Congress has to write bills, vote on the bills and then, once they’re passed, they become laws.

False. I asked repeated follow ups. The transcript is right here so people can judge for themselves https://t.co/5Wsz30W0iE — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 25, 2018

Even if you look at the transcript, there’s very few times Stetler interjects himself into what Hogg is saying. He let’s Hogg droe on and on.

Brian followups? I have seen less softballs at the beer league. Where did you correct him about @DLoesch and the NRA selling guns and passing legislation. Do you think this young man has a good handle on what he is talking about? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 25, 2018

If he’s going to come out in full force against Loesch and make personal attacks on her, he should at least know her position and how the basics of Congress work.

You asked him how he knew as much as he did, as if what he was saying was correct when it was not. I get taking it easy on him, he is a kid. But is it not our job to teach them the facts? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 25, 2018

Exactly.

I'm not going to go through the entire transcript with you. I asked him where he gets his info. Re: laws, he corrected himself and said "she wants ppl in Congress to pass laws." Re: gun sales, there are multiple ways to interpret what he said. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 25, 2018

He got his information from “research” he did but he still got the info wrong. Shouldn’t you have told him he was wrong?

He said she sells guns. How many ways are there to interpret that? I watched the clip and read the transcript. You wont go over it with me because you cannot. It is indefensible. And I usually like your show. Im not some CNN hater. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 25, 2018

Hogg made it sound like Dana is out there handing guns to every person who walks by her.

I interpreted "sells guns" to be a figurative (not literal) reference back to his earlier assertion about gun manufacturers. This afternoon is my short weekend, so I'm not going to go through the transcript with you. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 25, 2018

Oh no. Wouldn’t want to infringe upon your weekend. Heaven forbid Americans know what the true facts are.

Because…you know, vacation >>> journalistic integrity.

You dont have to. I read it. You interpreted as that? He said she sells guns. I interpreted that, insane me, as she sells guns. For instance, if someone tells me "Joe sells ice cream" I dont think Joe is part of the ice cream lobby. I think he sells ice cream Brian. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 25, 2018

Such a craaaazzzzyy assumption there, Carmine.

Dana saw the interaction and jumped in.

You are absolutely correct. There was zero correction from Brian, who allowed misinformation to stand, further proving my point about how CNN smears innocent, law-abiding gun owners. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 25, 2018

Stetler just added fuel to the “legacy media” fire.

And, to make things even sillier, Ben Shapiro jumped in to ask Dana if she could use her power to get Congressmen to pass entitlement reform.

Hey @DLoesch, since you own these congressmen and can get them to do things, can you force them to do entitlement reform? Thanks in advance. https://t.co/KLu1aCIqEj — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 25, 2018

That would be a good start.

Trying man. So busy with all my congress-owning powers and all. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 25, 2018

HA!